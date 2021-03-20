Omaha Central blanks Islanders 5-0

A rough start to the season continued for the Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team Saturday afternoon.

Olivia Baker and Gabrielle Garrett each scored twice to lead Omaha Central to a 5-0 victory over the Islanders at Memorial Stadium.

“It was disappointing,” Grand Island coach Benny Hanaphy said. “I feel that it was a lack of effort. What we work on in practice we’re not seeing out here in games. We need to figure out what is causing that.”

Baker shot a 25-yard floater into the wind that was perfectly placed under the crossbar and over goalkeeper Haven Waterman to give the Eagles (1-1) the lead at 13:59.

Omaha Central led 3-0 at halftime. A goal by Grand Island senior midfielder Guadalupe Hernandez was disallowed because the play was offsides.

“It would have been huge,” Hanaphy said of getting that goal. “In the first half we set out to use the wind to our advantage, but we couldn’t get anything. It was a struggle. We didn’t deserve anything against them.”

The Islanders (0-2) will quickly return to the pitch when they host Columbus on Monday.

“I’d love some (practice) time,” Hanaphy said. “We’ll probably watch some film, but we could use a couple days of practice to work out some kinks and figure out what the disconnect is between practice and games right now.”

