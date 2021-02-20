Omaha Gross edges past Northwest for Class B state tournament berth

OMAHA — Omaha Gross had gotten to this point the past two seasons but come up short.

This district final was different, and the Cougars will be rewarded with a trip to the state tournament.

Senior center Theo Mba had 15 points and 10 rebounds Saturday to lead Gross to a 42-38 victory over Northwest in the B-8 final. The 17-6 Cougars, ranked eighth in Class B, will go to state for the first time since 2015.

The Vikings, who won the Class B title in 2019 and reached the semifinals last year — losing in triple overtime to eventual state champion Crete — finish the season 12-12.

“We knew coming in that this was going to be a very close game,” Gross coach Marty Gilson said. “We got some big stops late and that was the difference.”

The Cougars, who saw their season end in districts the past two years by Omaha Skutt (2019) and Scottsbluff (2020), wouldn’t be denied against Northwest. They trailed 31-30 entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Vikings 12-7 the rest of the way.

The 5-foot-10 Mba had two key blocks in the final period and scored on a fast-break layup to help fuel the Cougars’ rally.