Ord, Bergan do it again in C-2 semifinals

“We have to execute at a really high level,” Wells said. “We have to stay head of the chains, get first downs. Not a lot of teams have moved the ball versus these guys — hardly any team has. They’ve been really stellar defensively. They’re just really fast, very aggressive and physical.

“No disrespect to anybody else, but I don’t think they’ve seen an offense like ours yet. If we can just get some first downs in the game, it always helps our guys with our tempo.”

If the game remains close going into the second half, it’s going to be a new experience for both teams.

And the rare four-quarter contest is what Wells is expecting.

“Both teams are mentally tough. I believe it’s going to be an epic game,” he said. “It’s not going to be one of those games where someone is up 42-0 at halftime. I’m excited to play in a game like this.

“Besides our loss this year, we haven’t been in a close game. We weren’t really in a close game last year either. So it’s been a long time since we’ve played a back-and-forth game. Our kids are hungry and excited to get a chance to go to the state finals game again.”

