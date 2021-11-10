Ord, Bergan do it again in C-2 semifinals

The stakes aren’t quite as high when Ord returns to Fremont’s Heedum Field to face Archbishop Bergan for the second time in just less than a year’s span.
But they aren’t that far off.
The Chanticleers take on No. 1-rated Bergan in a Class C-2 semifinal Friday at 6 p.m.
Last Nov. 20, Ord walked off the field as state champions after a 28-7 victory.
This year’s winner returns to the championship game — which returns to Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium after the games were moved to home sites last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“To be in this position three out of the last four years is exciting,” Chanticleers coach Nate Wells said. “Our kids are ready, and I feel that they’ve earned the right to be here. They’ve put in a lot of hard work, and I’m really proud of them.
“We lost a lot from last year’s team, but I think as a team we all knew what we had coming back. If we stayed healthy, we’d be in position to do this again.”
Archbishop Bergan (12-0) entered the season as the C-2 favorite and hasn’t done anything to change that opinion. The Knights have defeated every opponent by at least 20 points.
Wells said Bergan looks similar to the team Ord faced in the finals last year — only upgraded.
“You turn on the film and it’s the same team only with better players — they’re just better,” he said. “The same guys are playing out there that we played in the state championship because they hardly graduated anybody. They’re all a little bigger, faster, stronger than they were. They’re a really good team — a great team.”
The Knights average 236.9 yards rushing and 181 yards passing per game.
Quarterback Koa McIntyre — who is a Wyoming recruit as a safety — has passed for 1,763 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 1,136 yards and 16 more scores.
“Similar to last year, we just have to eliminate the big plays,” Wells said. “They thrive on big plays with their speed. They’re really fast. We can’t let them get going north and south or we won’t catch them.
“But if we swarm to the ball together, play team defense, cover really well and eliminate those big plays, that’ll give us a chance.”
The Chants’ defense is holding opponents to 12.4 points, 84 yards rushing and 125.6 yards passing.
Ord (11-1) also has a dangerous offense. The Chanticleers have won eight in a row since a loss to fellow semifinalist Norfolk Catholic, and they won their first two playoff games by a combined 104-28.
Ord averages 47.7 point and 320 yards rushing per game.
“We have to execute at a really high level,” Wells said. “We have to stay head of the chains, get first downs. Not a lot of teams have moved the ball versus these guys — hardly any team has. They’ve been really stellar defensively. They’re just really fast, very aggressive and physical.
“No disrespect to anybody else, but I don’t think they’ve seen an offense like ours yet. If we can just get some first downs in the game, it always helps our guys with our tempo.”
If the game remains close going into the second half, it’s going to be a new experience for both teams.
And the rare four-quarter contest is what Wells is expecting.
“Both teams are mentally tough. I believe it’s going to be an epic game,” he said. “It’s not going to be one of those games where someone is up 42-0 at halftime. I’m excited to play in a game like this.
“Besides our loss this year, we haven’t been in a close game. We weren’t really in a close game last year either. So it’s been a long time since we’ve played a back-and-forth game. Our kids are hungry and excited to get a chance to go to the state finals game again.”