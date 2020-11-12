Ord hosts Class C-2 semifinal showdown with Oakland-Craig

Friday’s Class C-2 state playoff semifinal round features one of those classic “somthing’s got to give” games.
No. 1-rated Ord and No. 3 Oakland-Craig bring the two stingiest defenses in the class into the 6 p.m. contest in Ord. And they also feature two of the highest-scoring offenses.
But only one team will be able to continue its success into a championship game at Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium.
Even though Ord is 10-0 and has won its games by an average margin of 46-9, an encouraging fact to coach Nate Wells is that he feels the Chanticleers still have room for improvement.
“We’ve played well in the playoffs, and we’re playing a little better competition,” he said. “But we haven’t played our best yet. That’s something we strive for every week, to play our best game. We haven’t done that yet. What better time that Friday against Oakland-Craig?”
Oakland-Craig (10-1, officially 9-1) is the defending state champion while Ord (10-0, officially 9-0) attempts to return to Lincoln after finishing as the Class C-1 runner-up in 2018.
Wells said the Knights will provide just the type of test a team expects in the semifinals.
“They’re aggressive and they’re really disciplined on both sides of the ball,” he said. “Offensively they like to run downhill at you, but they can also throw it and they run a jet sweep that’s hard to stop.
“We’re going to have to make sure that we’re prepared. Our kids do a great job of soaking up information that we give them and then analyzing it on the field. As a coaching staff, we have to do a good job of making sure that they are prepared.”
Oakland-Craig, whose only loss was 28-24 to No. 2 Archbishop Bergan, averages 251 yards rushing and 109 yards passing per game.
Junior Coulter Thiele is the playmaker in the rushing game. Despite having the fourth-most carries on the team, he easily leads the team with 781 yards on 47 touches (16.6 ypc) with 12 touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Grady Gatewood is 61-for-103 for 1,080 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Chanticleers put up 254 yards rushing and 112 yards passing — numbers nearly identical to Oakland-Craig.
Tommy Stevens has picked up 1,337 yards with 25 touchdowns on 197 carries.
Quarterback Zach Smith is 62-for-98 for 1,055 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has rushed for 739 yards and 12 more scores.
“We have to play well up front,” Wells said. “It’s a cliche that football starts up front, but this game will be won in the trenches on both side. It’s playoff football. The team that controls the line, takes care of the ball and doesn’t make mistakes is going to win.”
Ord also features a weapon in kicker Kelen Meyer, who is 7-for-11 on field goals and tied a C-2 record with a 58-yarder. He also had picked off seven passes on defense.
Two years ago, the Chanticleers won a frigid game on their home turf to earn the program’s first ever trip to a championship game. Ord has the chance to celebrate at home again with a win on Friday.
“I think playing at home is a huge advantage,” Wells said. “When we go on the road, it’s really not a big deal. But the weather is going to be decent and I think we could have a good crowd and a great atmosphere. People have been talking about this game since we went to C-2.
“We know that we’ll have to play well. I know we can do that. If you had told me at the beginning of the year that we’d play Bishop Neumann, Aquinas and Oakland-Craig (in the playoffs), I would have said to sign us up. You can tell on film that Oakland-Craig’s kids are fighters and know how to win. It’s going to be quite the battle. I can’t wait until Friday.”
Plattsmouth (8-2) at Aurora (8-3)
Those who predicted a wide-open Class B playoff field were proved right by this semifinal pitting No. 6-rated Plattsmouth traveling to No. 8 Aurora. Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
It isn’t a shock to see the Huskies in this game. They have been on a roll since an 0-2 start, winning eight of nine including handing fellow semifinalist Hastings its lone loss.
Aurora features dual-threat quarterback Ethan Shaw and workhorse running back Mack Owens, who rushed for 162 yards and all four touchdowns in last week’s 28-21 quarterfinal win at Norris.
Plattsmouth started the season 5-0 before suffering back-to-back losses to Norris (29-26) and Waverly (36-0).
The Blue Devils average 215 yards rushing and 75 yards passing per game and are led by junior running back Christian Meneses (1,652 yards, 19 TDs).
Plattsmouth’s only appearance in a state championship game came during a runner-up finish in 1979.
Aurora is aiming for its fifth trip to Lincoln in the past 13 years and eight finals appearance overall. The Huskies claimed Class B titles in 2008-09 and a C-1 championship in 2018.
Elkhorn (9-2) at Hastings (9-1)
The other Class B semifinal features a pair of dangerous offenses meeting up at 7 p.m. at Hastings College when No. 4 Elkhorn travels to No. 3 Hastings.
Both teams have scored at least 41 points in each of their combined four postseason games so far.
A late field goal allowed Hastings to escape Northwest with a win for the second time in three weeks last week.
The Tigers put up 411 yards of offense per game with quarterback Jarrett Synek going 144-for-239 for 2,641 yards with 35 touchdowns.
Top target Carson Shoemaker has 52 catches for 909 yards with 11 scores.
A win would send Hastings to its first finals appearance since 1994 when the Tigers completed back-to-back titles in classes A and B.
Elkhorn’s losses came to Norris and Bennington. The Antlers topped Waverly 41-16 in the quarterfinal round in a rematch of a 13-7 win from Sept. 10.
Elkhorn has played in 10 championship games with a 5-5 mark. The Antlers’ last title came in 2011 and latest finals appearance was in ‘14.
St. Paul (10-1) at Pierce (10-0)
Rematches are the story of the Class C-1 semifinals. No. 3-rated St. Paul, which has played the other three semifinalists, gets a shot at the only team to defeat it this year by traveling to No. 1 Pierce. Friday’s kickoff is 6 p.m.
Pierce won the season opener 55-38, and St. Paul has only allowed more than two touchdowns in three games since then.
Eli Larson is nearing the 2,000-yard rushing mark with 1,985 yards. Tommy Wroblewski has added 592 yards rushing and 466 yards receiving with six touchdowns on just 14 catches.
The Bluejays put up 296 yards rushing and 153 yards passing per game.
Tyler Race leads a balanced run game with 117 carries, 857 yards and 15 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Abram Scholting is 68-for-114 for 1,358 yards with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Kearney Catholic (9-1) at Adams Central (9-2)
In the other C-1 rematch, No. 5-rated Adams Central hopes that the home team wins again when it tries to avenge a 33-22 Oct. 9 loss at No. 4 Kearney Catholic. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The Patriots average 213 yards rushing and 120 yards passing per game. Sophomore Hyatt Collins has 1,492 yards and 20 touchdowns but missed last week’s victory at Ashland-Greenwood.
In his absence, senior Macrae Huyser had 98 yards on 25 carries while junior Oaklyn Smith piled up 83 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries.
Kearney Catholic is led by Nebraska recruit Heinrich Haarberg, who is 110-for-195 for 1,606 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions.
But the Stars average 204 yards on the ground compared to 183 through the air, and Cale Conrad had his second-highest total of the season (133 yards) in the first meeting against Adams Central.
