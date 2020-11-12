Ord hosts Class C-2 semifinal showdown with Oakland-Craig

Ord also features a weapon in kicker Kelen Meyer, who is 7-for-11 on field goals and tied a C-2 record with a 58-yarder. He also had picked off seven passes on defense.

Two years ago, the Chanticleers won a frigid game on their home turf to earn the program’s first ever trip to a championship game. Ord has the chance to celebrate at home again with a win on Friday.

“I think playing at home is a huge advantage,” Wells said. “When we go on the road, it’s really not a big deal. But the weather is going to be decent and I think we could have a good crowd and a great atmosphere. People have been talking about this game since we went to C-2.

“We know that we’ll have to play well. I know we can do that. If you had told me at the beginning of the year that we’d play Bishop Neumann, Aquinas and Oakland-Craig (in the playoffs), I would have said to sign us up. You can tell on film that Oakland-Craig’s kids are fighters and know how to win. It’s going to be quite the battle. I can’t wait until Friday.”

Plattsmouth (8-2) at Aurora (8-3)

Those who predicted a wide-open Class B playoff field were proved right by this semifinal pitting No. 6-rated Plattsmouth traveling to No. 8 Aurora. Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.