Ord uses power running game to down Central City
CENTRAL CITY — If stingy defense and a powerful running game is a good combination for winning football, the Ord Chants might just have things figured out.

The Class C-2 NO. 4-ranked Chants (Omaha World-Herald) extended their shutout streak to six quarters on Friday night at Preferred Popcorn Field in Central City and then held off the Bison, 37-20.

“One thing we wanted to do at the beginning of the game was start fast,” Ord coach Nate Wells said. “We were killing ourselves with penalties in the first quarter. Once we got settled in, some of those 4-yard runs turned into 11- and 12-yard runs.”

After leading 3-0 after the first quarter, Ord went to work behind powerful back Tommy Stevens.

Stevens scored on runs of 12, 3 and 21 yards as the Chants staked a 31-0 lead at the break.

Count Central City coach Troy Huebert as impressed.

“He’s really strong and built really low to the ground,” Huebert said of Stevens. “You can’t bring him down one-on-one.”

Ord’s big second quarter started with a defensive stop that ended the first. After Tanner Schneiderheinz returned a punt 63 yards to the Ord 12, it appeared Central City might grab an early lead.

But the Chant defense bowed up and forced a punt on fourth-and-38 after sacks from Gage Racek and Trey Warner.

Six plays later Stevens had his first score.

“We were there in good shape and you look up and it’s fourth-and-40,” Huebert said. “Penalties were killer there and they got some pressure on us.”

The Chants offense stalled after halftime, but they got to show off all-state kicking candidate Kelen Meyer. He made a 37-yard attempt that opened the scoring and added a 24-yard third quarter attempt, then tied a pair of Class C-2 records on a 58-yard make in the fourth.

His three makes and the 58-yard field goal tied Class C-2 game records.

“He is such a special weapon for us,” Wells said. “Our kick coverage team, we just challenge them to get to the goal line as fast as they can.”

Stevens finished with 150 yards on 21 carries as the Chants racked up 267 yards on the ground. Quarterback Zach Smith added 91 yards on 16 attempts.

The Bison managed a bit more consistency after the break. Quarterback Kale Jensen finished 36-for-54 for 313 yards and threw touchdown passes of 16, 12 and 14 yards.

Ord 37, Central City 20

At Central City

Ord (2-0) 3 28 3 3 — 37

Central City (0-2) 0 0 6 14 — 20

FIRST QUARTER

O — Kaden Meyer 37 field goal, 7:34

SECOND QUARTER

O — Tommy Stevens 12 run (Meyer kick), 10:26

O — Tommy Stevens 3 run (Meyer kick), 7:18

O — Tommy Stevens 21 run (Meyer kick), 4:18

O — Zach Smith 4 run (Meyer kick), 2:34

THIRD QUARTER

O — Kaden Meyer 24 field goal, 4:21

CC — Jake Twiss 16 pass from Kale Jensen (pass failed), 2:29

FOURTH QUARTER

O — Kaden Meyer 58 field goal, 10:47

CC — Cayden Holmolka 12 pass from Jensen (pass failed), 4:41

CC — Tanner Schneiderheinz 13 pass from Jensen (Ayden Zimmund pass from Jensen), 1:00

O CC

First downs 16 18

Rushes-yards 47-267 28-55

Passing yards 78 313

Comp-Att-Int 6-14-1 36-53-0

Punts-avg. 3-41.6 2-9

Return Yards 6 160

Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 14-121 9-86

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—O, Smith 16-91, Stevens 21-150, DeRiso 1-9, Thomsen 5-8, Kluthe 1-0, Racek 3-9. CC, Jensen 24-54, Schneiderheinz 4-1.

PASSING—O, Smith 5-12-32-1, DeRiso 1-1-46-0, Hurlburt 0-1-0-0. CC, Jensen 36-53-313-0.

RECEIVING—O, DeRiso 3-12, Ries 1-46, Meyer 2-25. CC, Twiss 5-51, Pfeifer 5-39, Gregg 8-75, McGinnis 6-67, Schneiderheinz 7-31, Brown 2-38, Zikmund 1-4, Holmolka 2-20.

