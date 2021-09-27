Outdoors: Duck hunters now have two options

This season, waterfowlers have two choices regarding how many ducks they can shoot. New two-tier regulations allow duck hunters to choose between two different daily bag limit options.
Tier 1 is the traditional six-duck daily bag limit with species and gender restrictions. Under the current regulations, hunters may bag no more than six ducks. Those six ducks may include no more than five mallards, of which no more than two can be hens, three wood ducks, one bluebill (scaup), two redheads, two canvasbacks, and one pintail. For species not listed, the limit is six.
If all this sound confusing, that’s because it is, especially for new hunters. There are numerous possibilities to get to that six duck limit, such as three wood ducks and three blue-wing teal, or two mallard drakes, two mallard hens, and two redheads, or six shovelers.
You get the picture, the combinations are virtually limitless, and it makes species identification absolutely vital to avoid a violation.
Under Tier 2, the daily bag limit is simply three ducks of any species or gender. Obviously, that is much easier for new hunters to comprehend and abide by.
When hunters register for their free HIP (Harvest Information Program) number, which is required to hunt all migratory game birds, including waterfowl, they will be asked to choose between the two tiers if they plan to hunt ducks.
The new Tier 2 option does not affect geese limits in any way or apply to the early (September) teal season. It does, however, pertain to mergansers. Under Tier 1, the bag limit for mergansers is separate from other ducks, meaning a hunter could shoot up to six ducks, plus up to five mergansers (only two of which could be hooded mergansers).
Under Tier 2, the three duck limit includes mergansers. So, if a waterfowler shot two ducks and one merganser, for example, they would have reached their three duck limit. Or, a hunter could shoot three hooded mergansers to achieve their three duck limit. Again, Tier 2 makes species identification a non-issue.
The possession limit for both tiers is three times the daily bag limit. So, for Tier 1 that would be up to 18 ducks and up to 15 mergansers, while for Tier 2 the possession limit is simply 9 ducks of any type.
The main goal of the two-tier system is to increase waterfowl hunter numbers by providing a simplified option. For now, this is a pilot program being tested only in Nebraska and South Dakota. It will run through 2025, at which time the program will be evaluated to determine if it had any impact on hunter numbers or duck populations.
For more details about the program, visit outdoornebraska.gov/ducktiers/. To register for a HIP number and select which tier you would like to abide by this season, go to outdoornebraska.gov/hip/. Hunters who select Tier 2 will be asked to send in wings from their bagged ducks, and wing envelopes will be provided.
Selecting Tier 2 is totally voluntary and only applies to the current 2021-2022 duck season. If hunters find they are unhappy with being restricted to only three ducks, they can simply select Tier 1 next season.
It should be noted that there were also some changes to the duck zone boundaries this season, some of which impact central Nebraska hunters. To view an interactive map detailing these new boundaries, visit outdoornebraska.gov/waterfowlzones/.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent