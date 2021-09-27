Outdoors: Duck hunters now have two options

The new Tier 2 option does not affect geese limits in any way or apply to the early (September) teal season. It does, however, pertain to mergansers. Under Tier 1, the bag limit for mergansers is separate from other ducks, meaning a hunter could shoot up to six ducks, plus up to five mergansers (only two of which could be hooded mergansers).

Under Tier 2, the three duck limit includes mergansers. So, if a waterfowler shot two ducks and one merganser, for example, they would have reached their three duck limit. Or, a hunter could shoot three hooded mergansers to achieve their three duck limit. Again, Tier 2 makes species identification a non-issue.

The possession limit for both tiers is three times the daily bag limit. So, for Tier 1 that would be up to 18 ducks and up to 15 mergansers, while for Tier 2 the possession limit is simply 9 ducks of any type.

The main goal of the two-tier system is to increase waterfowl hunter numbers by providing a simplified option. For now, this is a pilot program being tested only in Nebraska and South Dakota. It will run through 2025, at which time the program will be evaluated to determine if it had any impact on hunter numbers or duck populations.