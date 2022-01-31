Outdoors: Finally, a duck for Komet

Whether you believe in climate change or not, the reality is waterfowl migrations have changed, not only here in central Nebraska, but elsewhere across the country.

Regardless of the cause, anyone who hunts ducks knows they are acting differently these past few years. So, for various reasons, including changing migration patterns, it’d been awhile since I shot a duck.

As a result, Komet entered his fourth season having yet to fetch a duck. I resolved to rectify that this fall. So, on opening day in early October, Komet and I headed to the wetlands to see if we could get him a duck.

My wife also joined us on this endeavor as a spectator. After all, she’d been there for Phantom’s first duck back in 2011 and for Chester’s (my dad’s dog) first retrieve the previous year. If this was Komet’s year to get a duck, she wanted to be there for it, too.

The first marsh we walked into turned out to be dry, but as we stood in its barren basin, a flock of teal buzzed overhead, in range if I’d been ready.

That gave my wife an idea. She suggested we try another nearby spot, even though reports indicated it might also be dry. “Let’s try it anyhow and see what happens,” she said.