Outdoors: Finally, a duck for Komet

Whether you believe in climate change or not, the reality is waterfowl migrations have changed, not only here in central Nebraska, but elsewhere across the country.
Regardless of the cause, anyone who hunts ducks knows they are acting differently these past few years. So, for various reasons, including changing migration patterns, it’d been awhile since I shot a duck.
As a result, Komet entered his fourth season having yet to fetch a duck. I resolved to rectify that this fall. So, on opening day in early October, Komet and I headed to the wetlands to see if we could get him a duck.
My wife also joined us on this endeavor as a spectator. After all, she’d been there for Phantom’s first duck back in 2011 and for Chester’s (my dad’s dog) first retrieve the previous year. If this was Komet’s year to get a duck, she wanted to be there for it, too.
The first marsh we walked into turned out to be dry, but as we stood in its barren basin, a flock of teal buzzed overhead, in range if I’d been ready.
That gave my wife an idea. She suggested we try another nearby spot, even though reports indicated it might also be dry. “Let’s try it anyhow and see what happens,” she said.
While the water level was definitely low, there was still some water in the reeds, not enough to set out decoys, but we hunkered down in the reeds regardless and waited.
Soon, my wife spotted a duck. I stood to get a better look just as it turned and flew back towards us. My wife ducked down and covered her ears as I raised my shotgun, folding the bird with one shot.
I marked the bird down and yelled at Komet, who had been happily splashing around in the cattails harassing blackbirds, to join us.
Near the spot where I’d marked the bird’s fall, I commanded him to fetch. He started snuffling around in the grass and was soon down in a dry drainage with his nose buried in the vegetation.
When he hesitated slightly, I knew he was onto something. When he quickly relocated, I figured the duck was sliding around in the grass, trying to evade him.
I hopped into the ditch to help him, and when he finally pinned the bird, I reached down and grabbed a handful of hen mallard!
Despite never having retrieved a duck before, Komet had tracked, and found, the mallard. His incredible nose recognized a game bird when it smelled one.
It’d been nearly three years since I’d bagged my last duck, a drake black duck (a close relative of the mallard) taken while hunting off the coast of Maine.
It’d been even longer since I’d shot a duck in Nebraska, October 2018, to be exact, when I shot a wood duck on my birthday. That bird was also Phantom’s last duck. Only a pup at the time, Komet was too young to join us.
Komet’s first duck hadn’t involved a traditional water retrieve, but the duckless jinx had finally been broken. Although I was still two birds shy of my Tier 2 three-duck limit, we all agreed it’d been a good day.
A month later, I shot a beautiful drake wood duck that also fell on dry land. Komet found him immediately and picked him up. He was turning into a real duck hunter!
As mentioned, I signed up for the Tier 2 daily bag limit this season. Under Tier 2, waterfowlers may shoot three ducks of any type without restrictions on species or gender.
The traditional Tier 1 daily limit is six ducks, but there are several species and gender restrictions. For example, under Tier 1, hunters may take up to five mallards, but only two can be hens. Under Tier 2, hunters can only shoot three ducks, but all three could legally be hen mallards (if they so chose to shoot that many hens).
Obviously, the goal of Tier 2 isn’t to increase the hen harvest or the harvest of species with lower populations, like pintails or redheads, but rather to simplify the regulations and make it easier for new hunters to enter the sport.
Newcomers not as adept at duck identification as experienced fowlers will find the simple three duck limit much easier to abide by.
Since I don’t shoot that many ducks anyhow anymore, I decide to give Tier 2 a try this season. It affected my hunting not one bit, and if anything made it more relaxed. I could simply shoot ducks and enjoy myself.
Waterfowlers are asked to sign up for Tier 1 or 2 when they register for their HIP number each fall. This pilot program is limited to Nebraska and South Dakota, and will continue through 2025, at which time it will be evaluated to see if it impacted hunter participation and ducks bagged.
As a Tier 2 participant, all I had to do was log each hunt in the provided diary, detailing whether or not any birds were bagged, how many, and the county where I hunted. At the end of the season, I returned the diary to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in a prepaid envelope.
Some Tier 2 hunters were also asked to keep wings from their ducks and turn those in, but since there was such an overwhelming response to this new option, many Tier 2 hunters, like me, were not required to do this extra step.
Overall, it was a good season. Our dry spell was broken, Komet finally got his mouth on some duck feathers, and I had simplified regulations to follow. It was a win all the way around.
Jarrod Spiler is the outdoors writer for The Independent.