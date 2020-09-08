Outside hitters help Hastings down Grand Island

HASTINGS — When points needed to come for the Hastings volleyball team, their outside hitters delivered.
The outside duo of Dacey Sealey and Katelyn Shaw combined to deliver 33 kills to lift Hastings past Grand Island 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 Tuesday at Hastings High School.
Sealey led the way with 21 kills, while Shaw added 12 with most of the kills coming after the first set.
“We knew where the ball was going to go, but we couldn’t stop them,” Grand Island coach Marcus Ehrke said. “We struggled at times defensively and reading those hitters.”
But early on, Hastings had a hard time stopping Grand Island’s Maddy Hill.
The 5-11 senior hammered down eight of her team-high 13 kills to help the Islanders take the opening set.
“She’s growing with her confidence and learning to be a go-to hitter,” Ehrke said. “With her, it’s about understanding when to use the offspeed shot and to swing hard. It’s about developing an all-around game at the net with her. She keeps getting better and better for us.”
But as the match went on, the Tigers kept getting the ball to Sealey and Shaw and they delivered kills. Sealey had eight kills in the second set alone to help Hastings even the match.
Then Shaw came up with nine kills in the last two sets to help Hastings pull away in each set to get the victory.
Hastings coach Dave Hepner said the two outside hitters did a good job of making plays for the Tigers in the last three sets.
“They got a lot of kills for us as they always will. Their middles were late getting to a few blocks and we took advantage of that,” Hepner said. “I thought we tooled down the line pretty well. Katelyn did a great job of doing that as did Dacey.”
Senior middle Hayden Stephenson had 13 kills and three blocks for the Tigers, while Charli Coil delivered 43 set assists.
After starting 1-5, Hastings has won four of its last five matches, which included finishing third at the Lexington Invite Saturday. Hepner said the Tigers are getting close to being a good team, but not there yet.
“We’re still a long way from where we want to be. We are still making a lot of unforced errors (16 hitting, 13 serving),” Hepner said. “If you do that late in the season, it’s going to bite you. But I think we are turning the corner. It’s not completely turned yet but we’re getting there.
“But Grand Island is an athletic team even though they don’t have any wins yet and they have potential to be good.”
Ella Beckstrom added 10 kills and three ace serves for the Islanders, while Lilly Reed had seven kills and three blocks. Setter Cameron Pfeifer dished 31 set assists.
Ehrke said he hopes the Islanders can improve on their confidence. Despite being 0-4, he added there were some positives for Grand Island as he played 12 players.
“Right now, we are struggling with consistency and meeting a standard or a level of play that we should be playing at,” he said. “Hopefully that will come in time but there is just too many down moments that we struggle to regroup from and hurts in the end.
“But I played a lot of girls tonight. A lot of girls came off the bench and delivered some positives. They made the most of their chances and were successful in doing so. Hopefully the girls can keep improving and working hard and hopefully the wins will start coming.”
Grand Island plays at the Kearney Invitational Saturday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!