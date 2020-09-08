Outside hitters help Hastings down Grand Island

Then Shaw came up with nine kills in the last two sets to help Hastings pull away in each set to get the victory.

Hastings coach Dave Hepner said the two outside hitters did a good job of making plays for the Tigers in the last three sets.

“They got a lot of kills for us as they always will. Their middles were late getting to a few blocks and we took advantage of that,” Hepner said. “I thought we tooled down the line pretty well. Katelyn did a great job of doing that as did Dacey.”

Senior middle Hayden Stephenson had 13 kills and three blocks for the Tigers, while Charli Coil delivered 43 set assists.

After starting 1-5, Hastings has won four of its last five matches, which included finishing third at the Lexington Invite Saturday. Hepner said the Tigers are getting close to being a good team, but not there yet.

“We’re still a long way from where we want to be. We are still making a lot of unforced errors (16 hitting, 13 serving),” Hepner said. “If you do that late in the season, it’s going to bite you. But I think we are turning the corner. It’s not completely turned yet but we’re getting there.