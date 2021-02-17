Palmer’s Reimers sets Class D state career record with quarterfinal victory

OMAHA – Ruger Reimers has the most career wins of anyone in Class D.

The Tiger 145-pound senior recorded career win No. 205 by pinning Bayard’s Beau Lake in 3:44 Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.

The No. 1-rated and defending state champion Reimers broke the previous record that was held by North Platte St. Patrick’s and Maxwell’s Cameron Riggs.

Reimers said he feels fortunate to get the record considering that there might not have been a season because of COVID-19 concerns.

“This is something great. Not a lot of people get to do it,” Reimers said. “I just feel really grateful just to get to wrestle this year.”

The overall record is in Class A with 215 wins by Omaha Burke’s James Burks.

“That would be nice to have but I’ll settle with having the Class D record,” Reimers said.

Reimers has been with the Tiger program since he started in preschool. Coach Nathan Glause said he knew Reimers was going to be something special when he was in first grade.