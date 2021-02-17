Palmer’s Reimers sets Class D state career record with quarterfinal victory

OMAHA – Ruger Reimers has the most career wins of anyone in Class D.
The Tiger 145-pound senior recorded career win No. 205 by pinning Bayard’s Beau Lake in 3:44 Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.
The No. 1-rated and defending state champion Reimers broke the previous record that was held by North Platte St. Patrick’s and Maxwell’s Cameron Riggs.
Reimers said he feels fortunate to get the record considering that there might not have been a season because of COVID-19 concerns.
“This is something great. Not a lot of people get to do it,” Reimers said. “I just feel really grateful just to get to wrestle this year.”
The overall record is in Class A with 215 wins by Omaha Burke’s James Burks.
“That would be nice to have but I’ll settle with having the Class D record,” Reimers said.
Reimers has been with the Tiger program since he started in preschool. Coach Nathan Glause said he knew Reimers was going to be something special when he was in first grade.
“He was picking up on stuff that most first graders don’t usually pick up on until they are in fifth grade, like the basic moves,” he said. “He’s such a laid back kid that he doesn’t get uptight about anything. He’s suffered some tremendous losses in the past but he’s bounced back pretty nicely. He is a student of the game. He studies things very well. He works hard in what he does.”
Now that Reimers has the record, he now can turn his focus to winning his second title. His first step starts with No. 2 Gabe Escalante of Winside in the semifinals Thursday morning.
Reimers said he’s a little relieved to get the record.
“It feels like a little off the platter but I still got two more (wins) to get,” Reimers said. “I’ll have to wrestle smart in my semifinal match.”
He’ll have family company as teammate and younger brother Gunner also makes a semifinal appearance. The No. 2-rated 195-pounder pinned Thayer Central’s Andrew Engle in 1:54. He battles unranked Colton Thiele of Summerland.
“I would not have expected that when they were in elementary school as he has come a long ways the past few years,” Glause said. “I wouldn’t have guessed he would be the type of wrestler that he is now.”
But not everything went well for Palmer in the quarterfinals as 220-pound No. 1-rated Chet Wichmann was upset by No. 2 Brandon Knoles of Perkins County. But Wichmann is still alive for a medal as he won his second-round consolation match.
“We knew that (quarterfinal match) was going to be one of the tougher ones but hopefully he can bounce back and score some points for us in the consolation rounds,” Glause said.
A few other Class D wrestlers from the area advanced to the semifinals, which get underway at 1 p.m. Thursday. Those wrestlers include:
% Doniphan-Trumbull’s Drake Belville, unranked at 132, scored an escape with 10 seconds left to defeat No. 2 Brock Kester of Neligh-Oakdale. Belville battles No. 3 Jon Peterka of Sutherland.
% Fullerton 182-pound freshman Brett Bridger, who is No. 5 in the weight class, also scored an escape with a second left to edge No. 6 Keegan Shuler of Hitchcock County. Bridger takes on No. 4 Cooper Slingsby of Ansley-Litchfield.
% Burwell’s Alex Gideon, No. 5 at 195, pinned No. 4 Bobby Evans of Cambridge in 4:31 and takes on No. 3 Gavin White of Sutherland.