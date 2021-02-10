Palmer’s Ruger Reimers reaches 200-win mark

With reaching the 200-win mark, he’s not too far from the Class D record. Cameron Riggs, who was a four-time champion who competed for North Platte St. Patrick’s and Maxwell, has the mark with 204 wins. Omaha Burke’s James Burks, who was also a four-time champion, has the all-class record with 215.

Reimers could set the Class D record sometime during the state tournament next week. He did say getting the record would be a great way to end his career, but that’s not what his focus will be on during the final two weeks of his senior season.

“I want to be a state champion again,” he said. “There was no better feeling than winning that last year and I want to have that feeling again. If I can win that, it would feel just as good as last year.”

And Reimers isn’t the only Tiger having a good season. Chet Wichmann is No. 1 at 220 pounds and is 43-1 on the season, while Gunner Reimers, Ruger’s younger brother, is No. 2 at 195 and 34-2.

Glause has been impressed what those two wrestlers have done as well. Wichmann has a victory over Belleville-Republic County’s Quintin Beeson, who is rated No. 1 in this week’s 321A ratings in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.

