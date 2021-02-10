Palmer’s Ruger Reimers reaches 200-win mark

There’s not too many wrestlers who have earned 200 wins in a career.
Ruger Reimers is one who has achieved that mark. The Palmer senior accomplished that goal during the Class D, Subdistrict 2B tournament Saturday at Doniphan-Trumbull.
Reimers, a defending state champion who is ranked No. 1 at Class D 145 pounds in all wrestling polls, said he’s glad to be part of the small group.
“Not a lot of people have gotten a chance to do it,” Reimers said. “I’m just lucky enough to be one of the elite wrestlers to join that club.”
Reimers, who is 45-2 on the season and currently at 200 career victories, is a three-time state medalist who captured the Class D 132-pound title last year. He has two state third-place finishes as well.
Palmer coach Nathan Glause said he really isn’t too surprised to see Reimers reach that mark, especially since wrestlers are getting more and more matches during the season every year. He added Reimers is deserving of having that honor.
“He had 53 wins when he was a freshman and then 51 as a sophomore,” Glause said. “And he’s just been consistent throughout his career and been a student of the game. He’s always watching and learning about the sport. He’s always finding a way to sharpen his technique.”
With reaching the 200-win mark, he’s not too far from the Class D record. Cameron Riggs, who was a four-time champion who competed for North Platte St. Patrick’s and Maxwell, has the mark with 204 wins. Omaha Burke’s James Burks, who was also a four-time champion, has the all-class record with 215.
Reimers could set the Class D record sometime during the state tournament next week. He did say getting the record would be a great way to end his career, but that’s not what his focus will be on during the final two weeks of his senior season.
“I want to be a state champion again,” he said. “There was no better feeling than winning that last year and I want to have that feeling again. If I can win that, it would feel just as good as last year.”
And Reimers isn’t the only Tiger having a good season. Chet Wichmann is No. 1 at 220 pounds and is 43-1 on the season, while Gunner Reimers, Ruger’s younger brother, is No. 2 at 195 and 34-2.
Glause has been impressed what those two wrestlers have done as well. Wichmann has a victory over Belleville-Republic County’s Quintin Beeson, who is rated No. 1 in this week’s 321A ratings in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.
Gunner Reimers has wrestled a strong schedule with both of his losses coming to No. 1 Kolby Larson of Ansley-Litchfield. The last result happened in the subdistrict tournament where Larson won 4-3 in the tiebreaker. The two will likely meet again in the D-2 meet in Elkhorn Valley on Saturday.
“Chet has been on a roll for us and he’s had some very tough wins. There were no points scored in his win over the kid from Kansas and he rode him out in the ultimate tiebreaker,” Glause said. “Gunner has had a good year. He and Larson have had some tough battles, but hopefully we can get one to go our way sometime in the next two weeks.”
Glause said the three wrestlers are deserving of the years they’ve had. He said the three were with Palmer’s little kids wrestling program before their junior high and varsity days.
“It’s very encouraging because it makes it feel like we’re doing the right thing with our kids club as well as our junior high and high school level to help them develop into the wrestlers that they are and help reach their goals.” Glause said.
Palmer had a total of five wrestlers make it through the subdistrict tournament. Lenoardo Guzman and Jacob Stromberg are the other two Tiger wrestlers who will compete at Elkhorn Valley on Saturday.
Senior High, Northwest hosting districts Saturday
Grand Island Senior High and Northwest will be hosting district tournaments on Saturday
The Islanders will host the A-2 district. Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Burke, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha North, Omaha South and Omaha Westside will be the other teams in the district. The meet gets under way at 10 a.m.
The Vikings host the B-3 meet. Ashland-Greenwood, Aurora, Beatrice, Crete, Elkhorn, Fairbury, Mount Michael Benedictine, Norris, Northwest, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth and Wahoo are the other teams. Action gets under way at 10:30 a.m.
Marc Zavala covers wrestling for The Independent.