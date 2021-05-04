Parker Janky's goal the difference to help Northwest top York in its third try

“York had our number for most of the season,” Janky said. “We played two of our worst games, but to win now and have the momentum going into a big game Saturday is huge for our team going forward.

“(In the other games) I think a couple of times we were lazy. We wanted this one a lot more. You could tell. Guys worked their butts off for the full 40 minutes (in each half), and that’s something we stressed before the game. One slip-up could cost you the game.”

Janky has 26 of the Vikings’ 57 goals this season. He said his score was set up by a great pass, but he wasn’t sure who it was from.

When informed it was Najib Ortiz — who has a team-high eight assists — Janky responded, “Najib....of course.

“He’s been awesome for me and everything he’s been able to do for me has helped our team and helped me immensely. Having him back there and other guys to get me the ball has allowed me to have the success I’ve had.”

But to win the Vikings had to defend that one-goal lead for 60 minutes. They controlled possession for much of the first half, but after halftime the tide turned some and the Dukes created better chances. But they couldn’t get one past keeper Zeke Koenig.