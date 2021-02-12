Plenty of Islanders qualify for finals at HAC

FREMONT — The Grand Island Senior High put individual in plenty of finals of the Heartland Athletic Conference meet Friday.

The boys have individual in finals in six events, while the girls made finals in five.

For the boys, Kai Wilson (first, 500 freestyle; fourth, 200 freestyle), Michael Sambula-Monzalov (seventh, 200 freestyle; third, 500 freestyle) and Luke Dankert (first, 200 individual medley; third, 100 breaststroke) made finals in individual events. Sambula-Monzalvo, Dankert and Wilson joined Jonathan Schardt to make finals in the 200 freestyle relay (fifth), while Wilson, Dankert, Sambula-Monzalvo teamed with Jordan Winton to earn a spot in the final of the 400 freestyle relay (fifth).

For the girls, Gracie Wilson (eighth, 200 individual medley), Reagan Greer (seventh, 500 freestyle), Kate Novinski (third, 100 backstroke) and Lilly Brennan (eighth, 100 backstroke) made finals in individual events.. Brennan, Wilson, Novinski and Ashlyn Muhlbach teamed together to make finals in the 200 medley relay (eighth), while Greer, Brennan, Wilson, and Novinski joined together in the 400 freestyle relay (seventh).

Finals will get underway at 2 p.m. Saturday.