Prep football roundup

Ord 34, Central City 20

ORD — Class C-2, No. 2 Ord outscored Central City 20-6 in the fourth quarter, en route to a 34-20 win.

Dylan Hurlburt threw a 17-yard pass to Aidan Ryschon to put Ord up 27-20 and never looked back.

Ryschon had 14 carries for 106 yards with a touchdown, while Hurlburt had 21 carries for 68 yards with a score. He was also 4 of 9 for 78 yards with two scores.

Ashton Gragg had seven catches for 125 yards with a touchdown for the Bison.

Ravenna 50, Ansley/Litchfield 6

RAVENNA — The Ravenna football team jumped out to a 30-6 halftime lead and never looked back in a 50-6 win over Ansley/Litchfield.

The Bluejays had 34 carries for 292 yards, Zach Lewandowski had 13 carries for 194 yards and scored three touchdowns.

St. Paul 42, O’Neill 6

O’NEILL — The St. Paul football team opened the season with a 42-6 win over O’Neill.

John Placke had 12 carries for 84 yards with two scores, while Cody Kuszak had 15 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Wilber-Clatonia 0

HASTINGS — Carson Kudlacek was involved in four touchdowns during Class C-2, No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia 35-0 win over No. 6 Wilber-Clatonia.

Kudlacek was 11 of 18 for 215 yards with two strikes, while rushing 10 times for 45 yards with two scores for the Bluehawks.

Silver Lake 60, Palmer 36

PALMER — Palmer fell to Silver Lake 60-36 in its opening game.

Gatlin Reimers had two rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.