PREP NOTEBOOK: Adams Central's Bonifas using last year disappointing finish as motivation

“I didn’t really allow myself to recover last year. This year, I feel fine and just gone on a few days where I’ve ran easy on my easy days and hard on my hard days,” Bonifas said.

Adams Central coach Toni Fowler said Bonifas is doing the things he needs to do in having the season that he is having.

“He was just struggling to stay healthy last year. I think he wants to prove to people that last year was not the type of runner that he was,” she said. “This season, he’s listening to his body better. And he’s been keeping his mileage up through the season and focused doing everything he can with his training to be at the best place possible at this time.

“I hope last year was a blessing in disguise for him.”

With the success that he has had this season, he is currently No. 2 behind two-time champion Carson Noecker of Hartington/Newcastle, according to the preprunningnerd.com rankings.

Bonifas had the opportunity of competing against Noecker at the UNK Invite last September. Noecker won the race Class C race of the meet in 15:32.00, almost 55 seconds ahead of Bonifas, who came in second.

That left Bonifas impressed with the Wildcat junior.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}