Prep Notebook: Central Valley playing well under new coach

After having a successful career at Chambers-Wheeler Central, Diane Kasselder decided she wasn’t done coaching.
After guiding the Renegades to five state tournament appearances, along with the Class D-2 state runner-up in 2020, Kasselder is in her first year at Central Valley.
So far, Kasselder has helped Central Valley to a 21-4 record. She said she has enjoyed the season so far but the credit for the strong start belongs to the players.
“I thought I would be retired by now but I’m glad I stuck with it,” she said. “I’m really enjoying it but it’s really about the players. They are the ones that do the work on the court, whether it’s during the season or offseason and it’s showing. They want to be good volleyball players.”
One reason for the success is experience. The Cougars return a number of players who played on their state tournament team in 2019.
Central Valley has three seniors in Vanessa Wood, Neligh Poss and Dilynn Wood, who Kasselder said have been great leaders. Wood and Poss are each averaging 11 kills per match.
“They are really nice hitters for us. Vanessa is a great outside hitter with a great volleyball IQ. She understands the game very well,” she said. “Neligh is a great hitter and is probably the best all-around player. She can not only hit, but she can serve and pass for us. And Dilynn is a great auxiliary hitter. She does a great job in getting us a kill to keep the blockers off Vanessa and Neligh. She’s a very steady player.”
Kasselder has also been impressed with sophomore setter Natalie Poss, who is averaging about 30 assists per match.
“I think Natalie is developing into an elite setter for us, and is playing above her years,” Kasselder said. “She has taken some big steps. She has great instincts and is very steady. I have a lot of faith in her as do the players. She knows what she’s doing and provides great chemistry for us. ”
Kasselder also credited Kalli Schumacher, freshman Callie Wadas and Piper Shepard for their play during the season.
“Callie is a strong hitter and good block who adds another dimension to our offense. Kalli is a great server for us who has also done some setting for us,” she said. “She’s doing a good job there. And Piper is a defensive specialist who passes very well and is getting better everyday. There is a great depth as well on our team and they all have gotten better and better during the season.”
Kasselder said she feels Central Valley is ready for the upcoming challenges, which includes the Goldenrod Conference Tournament this week.
The Cougars will be the No. 3 seed and they will host Riverside at 6 p.m. Thursday. The semifinals will get under way at 10 a.m. Saturday at Spalding and the championship is set for 2:30 p.m.
“Our goal is like everyone’s else and that’s to play at the state tournament at the end of the season but we’re just taking one goal at a time and not overlooking anyone,” she said. “We’re focused on Riverside this weekend. Hopefully we can have success this weekend and hope we can play at a high level and have a chance to compete at the state tournament.”
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Thursday
At home sites
At St. Francis
Game 1 Palmer vs. Elba, 5 p.m.
Game 1-2 Humphrey St. Francis vs. Game 1 winner, 6:30 p.m.
At Central City
Game 2 — Heartland Lutheran vs. St. Edward, 5 p.m.
Game 2-2 — Nebraska Christian vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.
At Central Valley
Game 3-2 — Central Valley vs. Riverside, 6 p.m.
At Fullerton
Game 4-2 — Fullerton vs. Burwell, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Spalding
Game 4 — Game 1-2 winner vs. Game 4-2 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 5 — Game 2-2 winner vs. Game 3-2 winner, 11:30 a.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 7 — Championship, 2:30 p.m.
Vikings earn No. 3 seed at Central Conference Tournament
The Northwest volleyball team will be the No. 3 seed at the Central Conference Tournament.
The Class No. 9 Vikings will head to York to play Schuyler at 6 p.m. and York at 7 p.m. Thursday, then will head to Schuyler Saturday to play Lexington at 10 a.m. and Aurora at noon.
Adams Central is the No. 4 seed, while the Huskies are the No. 7 seed.
The championships is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.
Central Conference Tournament
At Lakeview
G1 — Gym 1; G2 — Gym 2
5 p.m. — Columbus Lakeview vs. Holdrege (G1); Seward vs. Crete (G2)
6 p.m. — Adams Central vs. Crete (G1); Holdrege vs. Seward (Gw)
7 p.m. — Columbus Lakeview vs. Adams Central (G1)
At York
5 p.m. — York vs. Aurora (G1); Lexington vs. Schuyler (G2)
6 p.m. — Northwest vs. Schuyler (G1); Aurora vs. Lexington (G2)
7 p.m. — York vs. Northwest (G1)
Saturday
At Schuyler
10 a.m. — Adams Central vs. Seward (G1); Northwest vs. Lexington (G2)
11 a.m. — Lakeview vs. Crete (G1); York vs. Schuyler (G2)
Noon — Adams Central vs. Holdrege (G1); Northwest vs. Aurora (G2)
1 p.m. — Lakeview vs. Seward (G1); vs. York vs. Lexington (G2)
2 p.m. — Holdrege vs. Crete (G1); Aurora vs. Schuyler (G2)
3 p.m. — Third-place match: P1-2nd vs. P2-2nd (G1); Fifth-place match: P1-3rd vs. P2-3rd (G2)
4 p.m. — Championship.
Islanders No. 6 seed at HAC tourney
Grand Island Senior High will be the No. 6 seed during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Islanders, who have won nine consecutive matches, will host Kearney at 6 p.m. Monday at Senior High.
The winner takes on Lincoln Pius X at 5 p.m. at Fremont Tuesday with the semifinal matches being played later that day.
The championship is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln East.
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Monday
At High Seed
Game A — Lincoln North Star at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Game B — Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East, 6 p.m.
Game C — Kearney at Grand Island, 6 p.m.
Game D — Lincoln Northeast at Norfolk, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
At Lincoln Southwest
Game E — Lincoln Southwest vs. Game A winner, 5 p.m.
Game F — Lincoln High vs. Game B winner, 5 p.m.
Game I — Game E winner vs. Game F winner, 6:30 p.m.
Game K — Game E loser vs. Game F loser, 6:30 p.m.
At Fremont
Game G — Lincoln Pius X vs. Game C winner, 5 p.m.
Game H — Fremont vs. Game D winner, 5 p.m.
Game J — Game G winner vs. Game H winner, 6:30 p.m.
Game L — Game G loser vs. Game H loser, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
At Lincoln East
Game N — Third-place match, 5 p.m.
Game P — Seventh-place match, 5 p.m.
Game O — Fifth-place match, 6:30 p.m.
Game M — Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Prep cross country
Area cross country teams will compete in six districts meet Thursday.
Grand Island Senior High will compete in the Class A, District 3 Meet at 3 p.m. at Pioneers Park in Lincoln, while Northwest heads west to the B-4 meet, which gets under way at 3:35 p.m. (Mountain time) at Crandell Creek Golf Course in Ogallala.
Grand Island Central Catholic heads to Aurora’s Poco Creek Golf Course for the C-4 district, which gets under way at 4:15 p.m., and Heartland Lutheran will be in the D-4 meet in Franklin, which starts at 4:30 p.m.
The C-5 district meet will also take place at Crandell Creek Golf Course in Ogallala, which begins at 3 p.m. (mountain time), while the D-3 meet in Ainsworth will begin at 4 p.m.
The top three teams and top 15 individuals from the meets will qualify to the state cross country meet, which takes place Oct. 22 at the Kearney Country Club.
Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.