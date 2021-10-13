Prep Notebook: Central Valley playing well under new coach

Kasselder has also been impressed with sophomore setter Natalie Poss, who is averaging about 30 assists per match.

“I think Natalie is developing into an elite setter for us, and is playing above her years,” Kasselder said. “She has taken some big steps. She has great instincts and is very steady. I have a lot of faith in her as do the players. She knows what she’s doing and provides great chemistry for us. ”

Kasselder also credited Kalli Schumacher, freshman Callie Wadas and Piper Shepard for their play during the season.

“Callie is a strong hitter and good block who adds another dimension to our offense. Kalli is a great server for us who has also done some setting for us,” she said. “She’s doing a good job there. And Piper is a defensive specialist who passes very well and is getting better everyday. There is a great depth as well on our team and they all have gotten better and better during the season.”

Kasselder said she feels Central Valley is ready for the upcoming challenges, which includes the Goldenrod Conference Tournament this week.

The Cougars will be the No. 3 seed and they will host Riverside at 6 p.m. Thursday. The semifinals will get under way at 10 a.m. Saturday at Spalding and the championship is set for 2:30 p.m.