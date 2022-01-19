PREP NOTEBOOK: Closing out games a reason for Wood River's strong start

This season, the Wood River boys basketball team are finding ways to close out games.

The Eagles have been involved in five games decided by 10 points or fewer and are 4-1 in those games.

That has helped Connor Beranek’s transition smoothly in his first year as head coach as they are now 12-2 on the season. He said that was something they had a hard time with during last year’s 9-13 season.

“I was watching them last year and there were a lot of games that they were in but just couldn’t make the plays when they needed to near the end of games,” he said. “This season, the kids just seem to be making the right plays. even though we haven’t been in a lot of them this year. But the ones we have been in, we’ve been finding a way to win those games, which has been good to see.”

Beranek said he had a feeling the Eagles might have a good season as they had a lot of varsity experience going into the season.