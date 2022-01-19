PREP NOTEBOOK: Closing out games a reason for Wood River's strong start

This season, the Wood River boys basketball team are finding ways to close out games.
The Eagles have been involved in five games decided by 10 points or fewer and are 4-1 in those games.
That has helped Connor Beranek’s transition smoothly in his first year as head coach as they are now 12-2 on the season. He said that was something they had a hard time with during last year’s 9-13 season.
“I was watching them last year and there were a lot of games that they were in but just couldn’t make the plays when they needed to near the end of games,” he said. “This season, the kids just seem to be making the right plays. even though we haven’t been in a lot of them this year. But the ones we have been in, we’ve been finding a way to win those games, which has been good to see.”
Beranek said he had a feeling the Eagles might have a good season as they had a lot of varsity experience going into the season.
“I knew coming in that we were going to have some decent kids and we’ve gotten them to buy in on what we wanted to do,” he said. “We have three returning seniors that are starters for us and another one that comes off the bench. We’ve got a lot of guys that have varsity experience then we have a good crew of younger kids that we can mix in. They’ve made it easy for us coaches because they are good players who know their roles. We have anyone on our team that get 20 points a night. We have a lot of solid players. ”
Beranek said Cayleb Stewart and twin brothers Aiden and Easton Graves have been good senior leaders for the Eagles. Easton averages 14 points a games to lead the Eagles, while Aiden and Stewart each average about 8 points.
“Cayleb does a lot of great things for us being the point guard. He’s a great leader and a great competitor. He’s a great defender as well,” Beranek said. “Easton is so good at getting to the rim, which has been his biggest improvement as he takes a lot of contact, and shoots the ball very well. Aidan does all the stuff we need him to do, whether it’s driving, shooting, and makes great defensive plays for us, especially rebounding. They play a lot of key minutes for us.”
Caleb Paulk and Josh Luehr are the other two starters for the Eagles. The two average about 10 points a game. Beranek said he’s also been impressed with senior Kevan Peters and sophomore Reid Graves as role players.
“Caleb is a nice big guy to have around the rim and is very smart. I think he’s one of the best offensive rebounders I’ve seen. He’s so tenacious around the rim that it’s hard for people to keep him from getting rebounds,” Beranek said. “He can also guard anyone from 1 to 5. Josh is a nice sophomore who shoots the ball very well and makes it tough on other teams. He’s just a great competitor as well.
“We have a lot of unselfish players like Kevan and Reid who know their roles and it’s great to have kids like that.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Wood River. The Eagles play Thursday at Shelton, then host Central City on Friday.
Beranek said those will be two tough games for the Eagles.
“Shelton will be a tough one since it’s usually a rivarly game for the kids. We’re looking forward to that one, then we got to turn right back and play a very good Central City squad,” he said. “They have some solid players who will make it tough on us. They’ve beaten some good teams this year.”
GICC boys, St. Cecilia girls earn top seeds at Centennial Conference Tourney
The Grand Island Central Catholic boys and Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball teams are the top seeds in the Centennial Conference Tournaments.
The semifinals and championship rounds will be at GICC Thursday-Saturday. The girls semifinals will be on Thursday, while the boys will be Friday.
The girls championship game is set for 4 p.m., followed by the boys game at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Centennial Conference Tournament
BOYS
Monday, Jan. 24
Bishop Neumann at Boys Town, 7 p.m.
David City Aquinas at Lincoln Christian, 7:45 p.m.
Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
BN-BT winner at Grand Island CC, 7 p.m.
Archbishop Bergan at Hastings St. Cecilia, 7:45 p.m.
DCA-LC winner vs. Omaha Concordia, 7 p.m.
CS-LL winner at Kearney Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
At Grand Island CC
Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
At Grand Island CC
Championship, 6 p.m.
GIRLS
Monday, Jan. 24
Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Christian, 6 p.m.
David City Aquinas at Bishop Neumann, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
OC-LC winner at Hastings St. Cecilia, 6 p.m.
Grand Island CC at Kearney Catholic, 6 p.m.
Columbus Scotus at Archbishop Bergan, 7 p.m.
DCA-BN winner at Lincoln Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
At Grand Island CC
Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jen. 29
At Grand Island CC
Championship, 4 p.m.
Aurora boys, Adams Central girls are top seeds at Central Conference Tourney
The Aurora boys and Adams Central girls basketball teams earned the No. 1 seeds in the Central Conference Tournament.
The semifinal and championship rounds will take place Thursday-Saturday at Seward. The boys semifinals will be Thrusday, while the girls will be Friday.
The girls championship is set for 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
Central Conference Tournament
Boys
Monday, Jan. 24
Game 1 — Lakeview at Northwest, 6 p.m.
Game 2 — Schuyler at Lexington, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Game 3 — Game 1 winner at Aurora, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Seward at Crete, 6 p.m.
Game 5 — Adams Central at Holdrege, 7 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 2 winner at York, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Semifinal
At Seward
Game 7 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 8 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winer, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
At Seward
Game 9 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m. (Aux gym)
Game 10 — Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 12:45 p.m. (Main gym)
Game 11 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 2:30 p.m. (Aux gym)
Game 12 — Third-place game, 4:15 p.m. (Main gym)
Game 13 — Championship, 7:45 p.m. (Main gym)
Girls
Monday, Jan. 24
Game 1 — Seward at Lexington, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2 — Schuyler at Crete, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Game 3 — LEX-SEW winner at Adams Central, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Northwest at Holdrege, 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Aurora at Lakeview, 6 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 2 winner at York, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Semifinals
At Seward
Game 7 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 8 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Game 9 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m. (main gym)
Game 10 — Game 4 loser vs. game 5 loser, 12:45 p.m. (Aux gym)
Game 11 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 4:15 p.m. (Aux gym)
Game 12 — Third-place game, 2:30 p.m. (Main gym)
Game 13 — Championship, 6 p.m. (Main gym)
OWH Ratings
The area was represented once again in this week’s Omaha World-Herald’s ratings.
For the boys, Aurora moved up to No. 7 in Class B.
In Class C-2, Grand Island Central Catholic is at No. 2, while Doniphan-Trumbull is at No. 4 and Hastings St. Cecilia is No. 9. In Class D-1, Burwell is currently No. 10.
For the girls, four teams are currently ranked in C-1. GICC moved up to No. 2, while Ord went up to No. 5, while St. Paul dropped from the No. 1 spot to No. 6. And Broken Bow is No. 7.
Adams Central is No. 6 in Class B, while Hastings St. Cecilia is still No. 1 in C-2. Ravenna is the other rated team and they are No. 4 in Class D-1.
Notable performers
- Riverside’s Tony Berger had 32 points during a 56-40 win Tuesday over Nebraska Christian in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament. That was his third 30-point game of the season.
- St. Paul teammates Kaleb Baker and Nick Busse earned their 100th career victory during the Bob Orsborn Cross County Invite on Saturday. That was part of the success the Wildcats had during the weekend as they went 5-0 to take the Minden duals Friday and captured the Bob Osborn Cross County Invite Saturday.
- Central City’s Bryce Sutton captured his 100th career victory during the Northwest duals on Saturday.
- The Grand Island girls swimming team picked up their second invite title in two weeks. One week after capturing the Kearney Invite, the Islanders came back and took the Gene Cotter Invite at Lincoln High this past Saturday. The boys finished second at the meet as well.
Marc Zavala is a sports reporter for The Independent.