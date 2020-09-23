PREP NOTEBOOK: Grand Island Senior High off and running

The Grand Island Senior High boys cross country team has been very successful in the early portion of its season.
The Islanders won their first two meets at the Lexington Invite and at the Kearney Invite before taking second at their home invite Tuesday at Centura Hills Golf Course.
That success has Grand Island ranked No. 6 in the coaches poll of the Nebraska Elite Track Club website.
Islander coach Scott Hirchert said the reason for the success so far is the offseason training, especially during the spring when there was no school because of COVID-19.
“They all did a lot of running when I couldn’t have access with them,” Hirchert said. “A lot of them went out and ran together when they could. They are sticking together and trying to hold each other accountable. It’s great to see kids take ownership into what they want.”
Juan Garcia has been the top Islander in every meet so far this season. The Grand Island junior has finished first twice and second once. His most recent success came at the Grand Island Invite where he won in 16:11.81.
“He put in a lot of miles over the summer, averaging I bet around 12-15 miles a day,” Hirchert said. “He’s just a steady runner and just goes.”
Other Islander runners have brought home medals in meets as well. Gage Long has been Grand Island’s second runner all season long, while the third through sixth spots have always been between Mason Tompkins, Payton Sindelar, Jerome Silva and Christian Wiegert.
“Gage has been doing well all season as well as he’s been in the top five of every race this year,” Hirchert said. “Hopefully we can keep developing our other runners and keep going from there.”
But the schedule doesn’t get easier for the Islanders. They head the UNK Invite Monday. It’s what many people feel is a mini-state meet where many teams from across the state will compete.
Then they head to the Columbus Invite Friday, then the Heartland Athletic Conference Oct. 8.
“I can’t wait to run and see what we can do,” Garcia said. “It’s going to be fun. It’s a good chance to see where we stand with the rest of the teams in Class A.”
UNK Invite Schedule
At Kearney Country Club
Class D Boys, noon
Class D Girls, 12:30 p.m.
Class B Boys, 1:30 p.m.
Class B Girls, 2 p.m.
Class C Boys, 3 p.m.
Class C Girls, 3:30 p.m.
Class A Boys, 4:30 p.m.
Class A Girls, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
This week’s OWH volleyball rankings
There are a few area teams ranked in this week’s Omaha World-Herald’s volleyball rankings.
In Class B, Aurora makes a move into the top 10 after going 5-1 at the Gothenburg Invite, coming in at No. 7.
In Class C-1, St. Paul, now 15-0 on the season, stays at No. 2 after going 6-0 at the Gothenburg Invite this past Saturday. Meanwhile, Grand Island Central Catholic, which suffered its first loss of the season at the Ord Invite this past Saturday, drops down to No. 4. Broken Bow makes a move into the rankings at No. 9 after winning its pool at the Seward Invite Saturday.
In Class C-2, Fullerton stays at No. 9 despite its loss to D-2 No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis last week.
In Class D-2, Nebraska Christian stays at No. 10 despite suffering three losses to teams in higher classes.
Area teams competing in tournaments this weekend
The area will have a few teams competing in tournaments this weekend. All tournaments will be this Saturday.
% GICC, Hastings St. Cecilia and Ravenna will all compete in the Holdrege Tournament.
% Aurora will host its home invite this weekend.
% Broken Bow and Centura will head to Hastings for the Adams Central Invite.
% Arcadia/Loup City is in the Ansley-Litchfield Invite.
% Central City is off to the David City Invite.
% Fullerton, Hastings, Nebraska Christian and Wood River compete in the Riverside Tournament.
% Giltner travels to the Bertrand Tournament.
Marc Zavala is a sports writer for the Independent.
