PREP NOTEBOOK: Grand Island Senior High off and running

The Grand Island Senior High boys cross country team has been very successful in the early portion of its season.

The Islanders won their first two meets at the Lexington Invite and at the Kearney Invite before taking second at their home invite Tuesday at Centura Hills Golf Course.

That success has Grand Island ranked No. 6 in the coaches poll of the Nebraska Elite Track Club website.

Islander coach Scott Hirchert said the reason for the success so far is the offseason training, especially during the spring when there was no school because of COVID-19.

“They all did a lot of running when I couldn’t have access with them,” Hirchert said. “A lot of them went out and ran together when they could. They are sticking together and trying to hold each other accountable. It’s great to see kids take ownership into what they want.”

Juan Garcia has been the top Islander in every meet so far this season. The Grand Island junior has finished first twice and second once. His most recent success came at the Grand Island Invite where he won in 16:11.81.

“He put in a lot of miles over the summer, averaging I bet around 12-15 miles a day,” Hirchert said. “He’s just a steady runner and just goes.”