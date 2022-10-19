PREP NOTEBOOK: Harders keeps Northwest program going strong

Taking over for a longtime coach is never easy.

Especially after one has had so much success.

In 2017, Northwest volleyball coach Lindsey Harders did that when she took over for former coach Diane Rouzee, who coached for 34 years at the school and left with 768 wins, along with three championships.

So far, it’s going well for Harders. After five years being the head coach at the program, Harders picked up her 100th career victory after the Vikings defeat York in four sets Tuesday night.

After the match, there were signs and a small poster that said 100 wins on them. There were also cookies made.

Harders, who was an assistant for Rouzee for nine years, said it was special to accomplish that, especially since the match was at Northwest.

“That’s exciting, especially since it was in front of our fans, and my parents were able to see it as well,” she said. “It’s fun that it happened, and its fun to reach a milestone like this. This goes to all the girls over the years who have bought in and worked hard year after year.”

Senior Whitney Loman said she was aware that Harders was close to getting the milestone. NW assistant coach Kelli Wemhoff informed the players about it after the Vikings defeated York in pool play of the Central Conference Tournament last Thursday. However, the Vikings went 0-2 during the tournament so they weren’t able to get her the 100th victory until Tuesday.

“That’s an honor to give that to her. We were hoping to get it for her during conference, but it was special we were able get it for her at home,” Loman said.

Harders has felt pressure to keep the streak of consecutive state appearances alive, with a state record 21 straight trips.

But she said there’s more to coaching than just the wins and keeping the state tournament streak alive. It’s trying to help the players become good people.

“I feel the same pressure the girls do year after year, especially when it comes to getting down to state,” Harders said. “We always want to have a successful season but at the same time, I want the girls to be good people, to teach them to give back to their community and help others and be well rounded individuals. That’s something coach Rouzee did a great job of doing when she was the coach.

“And the connections you make with each player is important as well. I try to keep in touch with a lot of the players after they graduate. It’s fun to see what they go on to next.”

Both Loman and Hannah Fletcher said Harders is a fun coach to play for.

Fletcher said: “We have fun times with her, and we can always joke around with her. But she does know when we need to take things serious whether it’s in practice or in a game.”

Loman said: “It’s always a good time with coach Harders. She knows how to make the game fun and knows how to make it serious as well. She’s done a great job filling in the shoes of coach Rouzee pretty well.”

Now the Class B, No. 10 Vikings can turn their attention to the postseason as they prepare to keep the state tournament streak alive. Pairing for the subdistricts should be released sometime Thursday.

Northwest will likely be the No. 1 seed and host the Class B, Subdistrict 7 tournament that gets under way next Tuesday.

Harders said she hopes the win over No. 9 York brings confidence to the Vikings heading into the postseason, especially after winning 11 of their past 15 matches.

“We’re starting to figure things out,” Harders said. “We’ve had a grind of a season, but it seems like that every year. The girls have done a great job of trying to play cleaner and focusing on the little details.”

Note to coaches

This week’s edition of the Independent All-Area leaders are posted on www.theindependent.com

This will be the final edition of the All-Area leaders until the All-Heartland teams gets announced sometime at the end of November.

Coaches, I will be sending information on the All-Area teams sometime after Wednesday, Oct. 26 so be sure to check your e-mails.

Cross Country

State cross country meet this week

The state cross country meet will get under way Friday at the Kearney Country Club.

The first race begins a noon with the Class D boys and will conclude at 4 p.m. with the Class A girls.

The area qualified 69 individuals and 10 teams to the state meet.

Awards for Classes C and D will take place at 2 p.m., while the awards for A and B will take place at 4:30 p.m.

Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.