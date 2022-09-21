PREP NOTEBOOK: Nebraska Christian still having success in 2022

Nebraska Christian lost five talented seniors from last year’s team that finished third in Class D-1.

But that hasn’t stopped the Eagles from having success in 2022.

Nebraska Christian is currently 14-3 on the season and are ranked No. 6 in the latest Omaha World-Herald rankings.

Three of the Eagles’ losses have come to high-quality teams in Class C-1 No. 2 Minden, C-1 ratings contender Adams Central and D-2, No. 1 Shelton.

NC coach Amy Schreiber said she’s been pleased with the progress the Eagles have made during the early portion of the season.

“We had really strong senior leadership last year that we knew we were going to have some big shoes to fill, but I knew we would have potential at the beginning of the year with what we have coming back and what we did this summer to do some good things,” Schreiber said. “Seeing a lot of the girls stepping into those roles and being successful this early in the season has been a bright spot for us. It’s been exciting to see and the girls are having fun with it.”

Senior Reagan Flynn and junior setter Ali Bruning return with the most experience. Both have been contributors on the Eagles’ last two state tournament teams.

Flynn leads Nebraska Christian with 166 kills with a .262 hitting efficiency and has a team-high 130 digs. Bruning has dished out 331 assists and has 21 ace serves, tied for the team lead.

“Those two girls have put in a lot of work. Ali puts in so much time at the setter position. She is just so comfortable at that position that she calls the right plays at the right time and knows what kind of balls the hitters can hit,” Schreiber said. “Reagan continues to make big swings for us on the outside and even makes a presence in the back row for us. She’s taken the leadership role very well for us too with her being a senior.”

Hope Seip, Amanda Needham and Grace Boerson are players that have stepped for Nebraska Christian.

Seip is second in kills (80), blocks (14) and digs (103). Needham has chipped in 52 kills and 18 ace serves, while Boerson is the libero who is tied for the team lead in ace serves (21).

“Hope has been very consistent for us this year and has been a very encouraging player to the other players on our team,” Schreiber said. “Amanda is a coachable athlete that makes things look effortless and is consistent with what she does. She’s willing to take the big swings for us. And Grace has come leaps and bounds at the libero position for us.”

A few freshmen have gotten into the mix as well for the Eagles, especially Sheridan Falk and Taytum Perdew. Falk has a team-high 15 blocks on the season and has chipped in 56 kills, while Perdew has 74 kills and 58 digs for Nebraska Christian.

“They’ve been a part of our program as far as being student managers on our state tournament teams the past two years,” she said. “They have been hungry for their chance to shine and they’ve done a good job in doing so so far,” she said. “They really understand the game very well and are just continuing to get better.”

Like every coach, Schreiber said there are a few areas the Eagles can improve but has been pleased with how the season is going so far.

“I think we just need to be a little consistent in our hitting and be a little more aggressive in our serves as well,” Schreiber said. “We can also mix up our shots a little better. Our first contact can be a little better. I felt Ali was running all over the court during our match with Adams Central in the Central City Tournament final on Saturday.

“But the girls are continuing to get better each and every day. I hope we can keep it going.”

The Eagles will battle Riverside and Elgin Public/Pope John in a home triangular Thursday. After that, they will head to the Ansley-Litchfield Tournament on Saturday, then will play Lincoln Christian on Tuesday.

All-area leaders

The All-Area volleyball leaders are posted online at www.theindependent.com.

Coaches are asked to either update their statistics on maxpreps or send in their stats to marc.zavala@theindependent.com

Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.