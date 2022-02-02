Prep notebook: State dual tournament make return Saturday

“There were some district tournaments that would feature 22 teams at the same place. That really wasn’t falling in line with what we wanted our schools to do,” Higdon said. “We needed to break up the districts and the only way to do that was using subdistricts the week before the district tournament. It was

Grand Island coach Joey Morrison said he’s glad the duals are taking place again.

“It’s just a great event and we’re glad to be a part of it,” Morrison said. “For the safety of everyone, it was unfortunate we couldn’t have it last year. It made people appreciate what you have and be thankful for what you get.

“(The duals) allow people to look at wrestling at a team atmosphere. You got to have a lot of quality wrestlers on your team to be successful and compete at a high level.”

Higdon said he was disappointed the event couldn’t take place last year.

“It was unfortunate we had to do that because I know there were some teams last year that might have had their best shot to making it to state duals,” Higdon said.