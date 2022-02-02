Prep notebook: State dual tournament make return Saturday

The Nebraska state wrestling dual tournament makes its return Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.
After one year of not having it because of COVID-19 restrictions and in place of the subdistrict format, 32 teams, eight in each class, will be part of the tournament in Kearney.
NSAA assistant director Ron Higdon, who overlooks wrestling and got the state duals started back in 2013, said he’s excited to have it going once again.
“They’ve been gaining momentum every year since we started. We’ve had to make a few changes every year, like moving the date from after the state tournament to two weeks before, and I think they’ve been good for it,” he said. “It’s been getting more and more competitive every year and created a lot of exciting wrestling action for fans, who seem to enjoy it.”
The reason the state duals couldn’t take place last year was because of the subdistrict format that was used in Classes B-D, where they split the four districts in each class into two subdistrict tournament. The top four in each subdistrict would qualify to the district tournament for a chance to qualify to the state meet.
Higdon said the NSAA wanted schools to try to have no more than eight teams in a tournament and try to keep the numbers down during the season, but figured that wasn’t going to be possible during the district tournaments, especially in the smaller classes.
“There were some district tournaments that would feature 22 teams at the same place. That really wasn’t falling in line with what we wanted our schools to do,” Higdon said. “We needed to break up the districts and the only way to do that was using subdistricts the week before the district tournament. It was
Grand Island coach Joey Morrison said he’s glad the duals are taking place again.
“It’s just a great event and we’re glad to be a part of it,” Morrison said. “For the safety of everyone, it was unfortunate we couldn’t have it last year. It made people appreciate what you have and be thankful for what you get.
“(The duals) allow people to look at wrestling at a team atmosphere. You got to have a lot of quality wrestlers on your team to be successful and compete at a high level.”
Higdon said he was disappointed the event couldn’t take place last year.
“It was unfortunate we had to do that because I know there were some teams last year that might have had their best shot to making it to state duals,” Higdon said.
Grand Island, who battles Kearney in their final dual of the regular season today, takes on Columbus at 10:30 a.m. in the Class A tournament. Morrison said he likes how the Islanders are competing going into the dual tournament. They captured their last two meets at the Bishop Heelan Invite in Sioux City Iowa two weeks ago, then the Norfolk Invite last Saturday. They also got a win over Class B qualifier Hastings last week as well.
However, Morrison added he wants the Islanders to focus on Kearney first, then the state duals.
“(Kearney) is where our focus needs to be right now. Kearney always has a great atmosphere and we are looking to banging heads with them on Thursday,” Morrison said. “But this team has consistently gotten better and better and they believe in each other. They are very cohesive. They are young with not a lot of varsity experience but at the same time, they are picking up the pieces very quickly and buying into what we do here. They want to win for their teammates and themselves. It’s been fun coaching this team.”
Broken Bow is the No. 3 seed and takes on Bennington, while Hastings is the No. 4 seed and battles Scottsbluff. The Class B duals will begin at 9 a.m.
In Class C, St. Paul qualified to its first-ever state duals tournament and is the No. 5 seed. The Wildcats take on Yutan at 9 a.m.
In Class D, Ravenna also earned its first-ever duals appearance and is the No. 3 seed. The Bluejays battle Thayer Central at 10:30 a.m.
The championship duals are set for 6 p.m. All duals will be livestreamed through nfhsnetwork.com and results will be posted live on trackwrestling.com.
State Wrestling Duals Tournament
Saturday
At Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney
Class A
First Round
Mat 2 — Millard South (10-1) vs. Omaha Westside (11-3), 10:30 a.m.
Mat 7 — North Platte (22-4) vs. Norfolk (18-2), 10:30 a.m.
Mat 8 — Papillion-LaVista (17-4) vs. Lincoln East (15-3), 10:30 a.m.
Mat 1 — Columbus (13-7) vs. Grand Island (9-2), 10:30 a.m.
Consolation semifinals
Mat 1 — MS-OWS loser vs. NP-NOR loser, noon
Mat 8 — PLV-LE loser vs. COL-GI loser, noon
Semifinals
Mat 1 — MS-OWS winner vs. NP-NOR winner, 2 p.m.
Mat 8 — PLV-LE winner vs. COL-GI winner, 2 p.m.
Placement matches
Mat 8 — Fifth-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 1 — Third-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 1 — Championship, 6 p.m.
Class B
First Round
Mat 2 — Blair (25-1) vs. Minden (21-5), 9 a.m.
Mat 7 — Scottsbluff (24-1) vs. Hastings (24-5), 9 a.m.
Mat 8 — Broken Bow (21-2) vs. Bennington (20-6), 9 a.m.
Mat 1 — Waverly (22-3) vs. Columbus Lakeview (16-0), 9 a.m.
Consolation semifinals
Mat 1 — BLA-MIN loser vs. SCO-HAS loser, noon
Mat 8 —BB-BEN loser vs. WAV-CL loser, noon
Semifinals
Mat 1 — BLA-MIN winner vs. SCO-HAS winner, 2 p.m.
Mat 8 —BB-BEN winner vs. WAV-CL winner, 2 p.m.
Placement matches
Mat 4 — Fifth-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 2 — Third-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 2 — Championship, 6 p.m.
Class C
First Round
Mat 3 — Aquinas (11-0) vs. David City (6-2), 9 a.m.
Mat 6 — St. Paul (15-2) vs. Yutan (8-0), 9 a.m.
Mat 5 — Logan View (12-1) vs. Battle Creek (10-1), 9 a.m.
Mat 4 — Fillmore Central (15-2) vs. O’Neill (4-2), 9 a.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Mat 3 — AQU-DC loser vs. SP-YUTAN loser, noon
Mat 6 — LV-BC loser vs. FC-ONEILL loser, noon
Semifinals
Mat 3 — AQU-DC winner vs. SP-YUTAN winner, 2 p.m.
Mat 6 — LV-BC winner vs. FC-ONEILL winner, 2 p.m.
Placement matches
Mat 6 — Fifth-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 3 — Third-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 3 — Championship, 6 p.m.
Class D
First Round
Mat 3 — Mullen (15-2) vs. Alma (7-1), 10:30 a.m.
Mat 6 — Pender (12-1) vs. Arapahoe (8-0), 10:30 a.m.
Mat 5 — Ravenna (12-1) vs. Thayer Central (13-3), 10:30 a.m.
Mat 4 — Winside (7-1) vs. Sutherland (7-0), 10:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinals
Mat 4 — MULLEN-ALMA loser vs. PEN-ARA loser, noon
Mat 5 — RAV-TC loser vs. WIN-SUTH loser, noon
Semifinals
Mat 4 — MULLEN-ALMA winner vs. PEN-ARA winner, 2 p.m.
Mat 5 — RAV-TC winner vs. WIN-SUTH winner, 2 p.m.
Placement matches
Mat 5 — Fifth-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 4 — Third-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 4 — Championship, 6 p.m.
Girls district wrestling tournaments
Trips to the first-ever girls state wrestling tournament will be on the line as District Tournaments will be getting under way.
Grand Island Senior High, Northwest, Aurora, Arcadia-Loup City, Fullerton, Ord, Ravenna and St. Paul will all be competing in the Class A, District 4 Meet at Amherst, while Centura will be the lone area team competing in the A-3 district at Gothenburg.
All meets will be Friday-Saturday. The top three placers will qualify to the state tournament, which will be one class Feb. 18-19 along with the boys state tournament at the CenturyLink Center.
With girls wrestling being sanctioned this year, Higdon said he’s amazed with how successful it was.
“It has exceeded all expectations during the season,” he said. “All the reports I’ve gotten from people when I go out to tournaments have been positive. We doubled the participants in one year since we sanctioned and I think that number will grow next year. It’s been exciting to see.”
Area girls wrestling district glance
Class A
District 3:
Friday-Saturday
At Gothenburg
Ainsworth, Ansley-Litchfield, Bayard, Bridgeport, Centura, Crofton, Fairbury, Garden County, Gothenburg, Harvard, Hemingford, Hyannis, Lexington, McCook, Minden, Ogallala, Overton, Palmyra, Platteview, Sandhills Valley, Sidney, South Loup, South Sioux City, Southwest.
District 4:
Friday-Saturday
At Amherst
Adams Central, Amherst, Arcadia-Loup City, Aurora, Bellevue East, Blue Hill/Red Cloud, Boone Central, Columbus, Crete, Fullerton, Grand Island, Johnson County Central, Northwest, ONeill, Omaha Skutt Catholic, Omaha Westside, Ord, Ravenna, St. Paul, Stanton, Superior, Weeping Water, Wilber-Clatonia, Wisner-Pilger
Notable performers
n Ord’s Ryan Gabriel recorded his 100th career victory at the Ord Invite Friday. Gabriel is ranked No. 1 at Class C 195 pounds.
n Central City’s Drew Garfield picked up his 150th career win at the Ainsworth Invite. Garfield, a defending state champion, is 40-0 on the season and No. 1 at Class C 113 pounds.
n Broken Bow’s Kya Scott set the all-time scoring record at 1,105 points. The previous school record was set by Nikki Scott, who had 1,093. The Indians are 17-3 on the season.
