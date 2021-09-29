PREP NOTEBOOK: UNK Invite title surprises Fullerton girls

The Fullerton cross country teams had never competed at the UNK Invite so they didn’t know what to expect.
The first time was a good experience, especially for the girls.
The Warriors won the Class D girls title with 36 points, three less than runner-up North Platte St. Patrick’s on Monday at the Kearney Country Club.
“We had no idea how it was going to go,” Fullerton coach Jordan Wetovick said. “We were pleasantly surprised when they announced us as the winner. The girls really competed well.
The Warriors had two medalists in the process in Julianna Maxfield, who finished fourth (21:35.0), and Kylee Dubas, who came in 17th (22:58.5).
Wetovick said the reason she wanted the Warriors to compete at the meet is because it’s where the state meet is ran on and has the exact same course.
“I thought it would be a great time for them to get some practice on the course and I’m glad we did because it is exactly like the state meet,” she said.
Maxfield, who is a two-time medalist, and Dubas have led the Warriors this season in a majority of the meets this season. Macy Shotkoski was close to medaling on Monday as she came in 25th (23:40.6). Paige Horn, Paige Wood and Payton Stanczyk are the other runners who competed for Fullerton on Monday.
The victory ended a good week for Fullerton as they claimed the Palmer Invite on Sept. 22 and then captured the Ord Invite on Friday.
“We had three titles in one week so that was pretty cool for the girls,” Wetovick said.
Wetovick said she felt the Warriors had a chance to be good this season, especially after what Maxfield and Dubas did at the state meet last spring, where Fullerton finished third as a team. Maxfield brought home two medals as she finished third in the 1,600 and eighth in the 800, while Dubas was second in the 1,600. She said that success and experience has been valuable.
“We have a lot of experience. Julianna has always been a strong runner for us in the past and she continues to be but
Kylee and Macy are just becoming better and stronger runners for us, especially Kylee,” she said. “She’s exceptionally strong for us. Paige Horn, Paige Wood and Payton Stanczyk are runners that have done well for us as well.”
One difference in the Class D races at the state meet is that they score three runners instead of four like in Class B and C and five scores in Class A. Those were the same scoring system used during the races Monday.
But Wetovick said she hopes the Warriors can keep it going as they compete at the Battle Creek Invite today. Then Fullerton has a week off before heading to Burwell for the Goldenrod Conference Meet.
“We just need to stay healthy and continue to get stronger,” Wetovick said. “I don’t think we are peaking yet and I hope we’re not. I’m hoping we peak at the right time and that’s later in the season.”
Not to be outdone, Justin Horn earned himself a medal from the Class D boys race as he came in seventh (18:23.8) for the Warriors.
The area brought home a total of 22 medals, including six from the city. Many of the runners who competed Monday will more than likely compete at the state meet on Oct. 22 in Kearney.
Volleyball milestones
There were plenty of players who set milestones during the young season, especially at the setter position.
Northwest’s Kenzi Havranek, Hastings’ Cameron Pfeifer and Aurora’s Kasey Schuster all surpassed the 1,000 career assist mark earlier this season, while Hastings St. Cecilia’s Erin Sheehy passed the 1,000th career dig mark during the weekend.
Coaches, if there is a player that has achieved any milestone, please notify Marc Zavala at marc.zavala@theindependent.com.
