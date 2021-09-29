PREP NOTEBOOK: UNK Invite title surprises Fullerton girls

The victory ended a good week for Fullerton as they claimed the Palmer Invite on Sept. 22 and then captured the Ord Invite on Friday.

“We had three titles in one week so that was pretty cool for the girls,” Wetovick said.

Wetovick said she felt the Warriors had a chance to be good this season, especially after what Maxfield and Dubas did at the state meet last spring, where Fullerton finished third as a team. Maxfield brought home two medals as she finished third in the 1,600 and eighth in the 800, while Dubas was second in the 1,600. She said that success and experience has been valuable.

“We have a lot of experience. Julianna has always been a strong runner for us in the past and she continues to be but

Kylee and Macy are just becoming better and stronger runners for us, especially Kylee,” she said. “She’s exceptionally strong for us. Paige Horn, Paige Wood and Payton Stanczyk are runners that have done well for us as well.”

One difference in the Class D races at the state meet is that they score three runners instead of four like in Class B and C and five scores in Class A. Those were the same scoring system used during the races Monday.