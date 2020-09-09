PREP PICKS: Aurora, Scottsbluff battle to break into the win column

Aurora has been in the postseason for 16 consecutive seasons with three state titles among those appearances.
Scottsbluff has been in the playoffs for the past decade with three runner-up finishes to Omaha Skutt during that time span.
So to see an early-season meeting between those teams when they are both 0-2 is a little unusual, but it’s certainly not time for either program to panic.
But that fact remains that when Friday’s 7 p.m. game in Aurora comes to a conclusion, one team will be riding some needed positive momentum while the other team will be dealing with sitting at 0-3.
Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said a fairly young Huskies team is still confident after competitive games against Class A North Platte (13-6) and Class B No. 6-rated Bennington (31-18).
“Obviously we played two really difficult games to start the year which showed us where we need to get better,” he said. “I saw vast improvement from week one to week two. If we took better care of the football, we could have had a chance to win either game. But you can’t lose three turnovers.”
The Huskies understand that there is a lot of season left, and with district play still well off in the distance, there is plenty of time to keep improving before crunch time arrives.
And Peterson is seeing some strengths stand out on this year’s squad.
“We’ve played really good on the defensive side,” he said. “We played well against a physical North Platte team, and we didn’t give up many big plays against Bennington, a team that was very explosive against Northwest.”
Scottsbluff has gone up against a schedule similar to what Aurora has faced. The Bearcats had a replacement game to open the season that won’t count in the playoff points after it lost original opponent Fort Morgan, two schools on its schedule from Colorado, which moved its season to the spring.
Scottsbluff lost to Class A Columbus 13-0 before falling to Class B No. 3 Hastings 45-6 last week.
“Scottsbluff does what they do, and they do it well,” Peterson said. “Their schedule is lot like ours where they’ve faced two tough teams. They’re a little more diverse on offense than they were a year ago when they were more quarterback dependent. They’ll be a typical, tough Scottsbluff team.”
The Bearcats are averaging 153 yards rushing and 109 yards passing. Senior Brett Hill is 19-for-30 for 196 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while junior Jackson Ostdiek has rushed for 143 yards and a TD on 22 carries.
Peterson said limiting turnovers will be especially important against Scottsbluff.
“Much like the North Platte game, they’ll limit your time of possession, although they do it with a different style of offense,” Peterson said.
Controlling the line of scrimmage will be a key to sustaining drives. Peterson said needed improvement in the pass protection department would aid the offense, which needs to get the ball into the hands of its receivers, one of the more experienced groups on the team.
The defensive line has shown a tendency to wear out in the fourth quarter of games with a number of two-way players, so Peterson is hoping that the coaches can figure out some rotations that will help prevent that from happening.
Aurora wasn’t far off from winning in its first two games. This should be the week that the Huskies break through.
AURORA 28, SCOTTSBLUFF 14
