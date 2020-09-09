PREP PICKS: Aurora, Scottsbluff battle to break into the win column

Aurora has been in the postseason for 16 consecutive seasons with three state titles among those appearances.

Scottsbluff has been in the playoffs for the past decade with three runner-up finishes to Omaha Skutt during that time span.

So to see an early-season meeting between those teams when they are both 0-2 is a little unusual, but it’s certainly not time for either program to panic.

But that fact remains that when Friday’s 7 p.m. game in Aurora comes to a conclusion, one team will be riding some needed positive momentum while the other team will be dealing with sitting at 0-3.

Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said a fairly young Huskies team is still confident after competitive games against Class A North Platte (13-6) and Class B No. 6-rated Bennington (31-18).

“Obviously we played two really difficult games to start the year which showed us where we need to get better,” he said. “I saw vast improvement from week one to week two. If we took better care of the football, we could have had a chance to win either game. But you can’t lose three turnovers.”