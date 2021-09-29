PREP PICKS: Burwell, Arcadia-Loup City kick off round-robin challenge

Three of the five teams in the Class D-1, District 8 field remain undefeated after five weeks.
That number will be whittled down to a maximum of one over the next three weeks.
An interesting 8-man round-robin challenge kicks off this Friday when No. 1-rated Burwell travels to No. 7 Arcadia-Loup City. Kickoff in Arcadia is set for 7 p.m.
Those two teams will also face undefeated Anselmo-Merna over the final two weeks of the regular season.
“I think everybody during the season needs to be challenged,” Burwell coach Luke Gideon said. “It’s good for a team to go through some of those teams that can challenge you whether it’s early in the season or later in the season. For us, our next football games are against a couple of opponents who have had a lot of success this year.
“We’re always looking for a challenge. Our guys have played in a lot of big-time football games throughout their careers, and that’s something they look forward to. This week, from what I’ve seen, is no different from some of the other big games they’ve been in.”
Neither team has been challenged yet. Burwell won every game by at least 32 points while Arcadia-Loup City hasn’t seen a team stay closer than 31.
“We’ve done a pretty good job up to this point,” Gideon said. “We’ve done a good job of executing on both sides of the ball and the kids have been getting after it. I’m pretty happy up to this point.”
The Longhorns have shown why they were a preseason No. 1 pick. Dynamic running back Caleb Busch and the running attack put up eye-popping numbers week after week which includes the senior already amassing 26 touchdowns.
“We’re really good up front and Caleb is a special guy,” Gideon said. “He’s very talented, does a great job of reading his blocks and does a good job getting downfield. But he can make you miss, too, and then he has great speed on top of that. Then he catches the ball too.
“He’s really talented, and he does a lot for our football team.”
The Rebels also rely on a strong ground game. Senior Prestyn Rogers had 852 yards on 93 carries (9.2 ypc) with 14 touchdowns while junior Hayden Griffith has 444 yards on 56 carries (9.9 ypc) with six scores.
“It’s always a challenge with ALC,” Gideon said. “I’m sure they look forward to this game like we do. They’re kind of like us. They’re always good at establishing a running game, and we all know that’s where it starts with teams that have a lot of success, and it does with us.
“We know they’re going to come in with their running game and try to get that established as well as we are. When you have two teams that run the ball pretty well, it always leads to a good football game.”
The battle at the line of scrimmage may play the biggest role in deciding the winner, but there are other factors too.
“You can always throw in the turnover battle too,” Gideon said. “Turnovers play a big role if games are tight.
“This game is big for both of us for where we’re at and how we’ve played up to this point in the season. It’ll come down to the offensive and defensive lines, of course, but we both have players on both sides of the ball who can make plays, too. It might come down to who makes the most big plays.”
While the rushing attack is the bread and better for both teams, the Longhorns and Rebels are both more than capable of striking through the passing game, too.
“I feel like we’re really balanced again as well,” Gideon said. “We’ve done a good job of throwing the football when we need to. We haven’t had to throw a lot, but the times we have we have had a lot of success.
“But they have too. I think it’s two teams that can throw the ball and get it in the air if they need to. It might come down to who plays the best pass defense.”
Burwell is focused on staying the course. Arcadia-Loup City looks for a big statement win against a program that has given it issues in recent years – just like almost every other team that faces the Longhorns.
Burwell should get its toughest test of the season so far, but it’s tough to go against the Longhorns with the way they have been looking.
BURWELL 44, ARCADIA-LOUP CITY 24
