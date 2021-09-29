PREP PICKS: Burwell, Arcadia-Loup City kick off round-robin challenge

“You can always throw in the turnover battle too,” Gideon said. “Turnovers play a big role if games are tight.

“This game is big for both of us for where we’re at and how we’ve played up to this point in the season. It’ll come down to the offensive and defensive lines, of course, but we both have players on both sides of the ball who can make plays, too. It might come down to who makes the most big plays.”

While the rushing attack is the bread and better for both teams, the Longhorns and Rebels are both more than capable of striking through the passing game, too.

“I feel like we’re really balanced again as well,” Gideon said. “We’ve done a good job of throwing the football when we need to. We haven’t had to throw a lot, but the times we have we have had a lot of success.

“But they have too. I think it’s two teams that can throw the ball and get it in the air if they need to. It might come down to who plays the best pass defense.”

Burwell is focused on staying the course. Arcadia-Loup City looks for a big statement win against a program that has given it issues in recent years – just like almost every other team that faces the Longhorns.