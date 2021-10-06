PREP PICKS: Familiar foes Patriots, Stars meet again

The one surprising thing when Class C-1 No. 6-rated Adams Central hosts No. 2 Kearney Catholic on Friday would be if there are any surprises.
After meeting twice last year — the Stars won 33-22 in the regular season before the Patriots got revenge 34-29 in the semifinals — these two teams are well acquainted with each other.
“We saw them twice last year and have seen them pretty consistently over the last four or five years,” Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan said. “Their staff knows us pretty well and we know them pretty well. It comes down to the kids being able to perform and execute at a high level.
“They’re an exceptional program at what they do, and they’ve been doing it for a very long time. There’s always a few wrinkles that both teams put it, but it comes down to execution.”
Kearney Catholic enters the game 6-0 with some close, low-scoring wins over St. Paul 14-7 and Broken Bow 9-6.
Adams Central (4-2) beat its last two opponents a combined 107-20 after starting 2-2. Those close losses came to No. 9 Wahoo 13-8 and Cozad 18-15.
“We’re at a good point right now,” Mulligan said. “We lost a couple games earlier in the season that we felt we weren’t able to close out, so we could be a little better where we’re at. But we’re 4-2 and that’s where we’re at. We’ll try to keep improving every week. But we’re in a good spot right now.”
The Patriots have been without a couple of key players at the skill positions — wide receiver/safety Drew Bonifas and junior running back Hyatt Collins.
“That’s normal every year,” Mulligan said. “You always have to be healthy, good and lucky. We had a really devastating injury the first game of the season when we lost Drew Bonifas, who is one of our better football players. We had to adjust and adapt to that, and we’ve done a really good job on that.
“Hyatt got banged up in the Wahoo game and was kind of hobbling around for a few games. Then he’s been on the injured list. It’s been next guy up, and he’s done a very good job stepping in for Hyatt. Other than that we’re pretty healthy, but when you lose a couple of your key players, it does affect your ability to perform at a high level. But we never use that as an excuse. We just move forward.”
That next guy up has been sophomore Nick Conant. With Collins and his 732 yards and eight touchdowns sidelined, Conant gained 203 yards with four touchdowns on 22 carries in last week’s win over Central City.
Kearney Catholic averages 218 yards rushing and 129 yards passing per game. Riley Grieser had 886 yards on 115 carries with five touchdowns while quarterback Brett Mahoney is 55-for-88 for 748 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Mulligan said the Stars’ overall team speed, especially on defense, is something the Patriots will need to contend with.
“They’ve got 11 guys out there that can run very, very well,” he said. “You can tell that they are coached extremely well with their pad level and their hands on the defensive line and offensive line too. They’re aggressive and have really good athletes everywhere. There just aren’t really any weaknesses that you see on either side of the ball.”
Against that team speed, Adams Central’s offense needs to minimize mistakes big and small.
“A lot of it is try to eliminate the negative plays and don’t have your second- or third-and-longs,” Mulligan said. “Penalties are definitely something we’ve struggled with this year. We’ve gotten better at that the last couple of weeks.
“We’ve done a good job of eliminating our turnovers and not giving teams short fields. I think those are the keys to having success offensively.”
Winning this game will be meaningful for whoever comes out on top.
“It’s a big boost because it’s a very good football team, and it helps us continue forward on our path of what we want to try to accomplish this season,” said Mulligan about what a win Friday would mean to the Patriots. “It’s important because they’re a very good football game but also because it is our next game.
“We are really, really simplistic with how we approach the season, and that’s the team that we are playing is the most important game all season long. We never overlook any opponent that we are playing and focus solely on them. Kearney Catholic definitely has our attention for a number of different reasons. We’ll just try to play them the best that we can.”
It could be another close, low-scoring battle for two teams that are becoming familiar with those, too, this season.
ADAMS CENTRAL 15, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 14
