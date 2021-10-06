PREP PICKS: Familiar foes Patriots, Stars meet again

“They’ve got 11 guys out there that can run very, very well,” he said. “You can tell that they are coached extremely well with their pad level and their hands on the defensive line and offensive line too. They’re aggressive and have really good athletes everywhere. There just aren’t really any weaknesses that you see on either side of the ball.”

Against that team speed, Adams Central’s offense needs to minimize mistakes big and small.

“A lot of it is try to eliminate the negative plays and don’t have your second- or third-and-longs,” Mulligan said. “Penalties are definitely something we’ve struggled with this year. We’ve gotten better at that the last couple of weeks.

“We’ve done a good job of eliminating our turnovers and not giving teams short fields. I think those are the keys to having success offensively.”

Winning this game will be meaningful for whoever comes out on top.

“It’s a big boost because it’s a very good football team, and it helps us continue forward on our path of what we want to try to accomplish this season,” said Mulligan about what a win Friday would mean to the Patriots. “It’s important because they’re a very good football game but also because it is our next game.