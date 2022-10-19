Prep picks: Fullerton prepares to take on Osceola in D-2 playoffs

For the last 11 years, the Fullerton football team has reached the state football playoffs.

That success has created an expectation that they would still be playing this time of year, Warrior coach Brandon Siegel said. He wasn’t necessarily surprised they made it again, considering they returned all but one senior from last season.

“We always thought we would be a playoff team this year,” he said. “You look at the games and the close games we lost this year, we could just as easily be 6-2 right now. That’s why you play the game of football. It doesn’t matter what the papers say once the ball is kicked off on Friday night. With the upperclassmen and starters we returned, that’s the kind of experience and resiliency we needed to turn things around.”

The turn around Siegel referenced was starting the year 0-2 as well as being 2-4 just six games into the season and having to win their final two games to make the playoffs.

That adversity ended up benefiting the team.

“It’s been a rough year for the team overall, finishing at 4-4,” Siegel said. “We struggled with a lot of illness and injuries this year from our upperclassmen. There were periods throughout the season where our entire junior class was out. …It really took a whole team this year and the benefit of going through a season like that is you develop depth. …Compared to last year at the end of the season, we feel like we’re a more battle tested group.”

Needing to win their final two games to get into the playoffs, Siegel said senior running back Brady Cook helped lead the team, as well as the rest of the senior class.

“There have been multiple games this season where he’s kind of taken the team on his shoulders and really powered through,” Siegel said. “Over half way through the season, and you’re 2-4, and you have to win those last two games to make it in, a younger team might get a little nervous, and it might show up on Friday night. Having that seasoned group that we have was a sense of security of presence in practice in that they knew what needed to be fixed and needed to be done.”

Cook leads Fullerton with 1,027 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground on 144 carries. He’s also 8-for-18 with 90 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

“Brady’s a really fun kid to watch. It’s his second year in a row posting over 1,000 yards rushing,” Siegel said. “That’s only one element of his game. He’s a very efficient passer. Multiple years now, we’ve used him as a ball carrier, receiver and passer. When teams see him line up in the backfield by himself, they can’t just play the run game.”

The Warriors quarterback, sophomore Fletcher Dubas, has 895 yards and 10 touchdowns, going 61-for-109 through the air.

“He’s had a couple games where he’s had interceptions, but he's playing really good ball right now, and he’s the Fletcher Dubas we need going into playoffs,” Siegel said. “He’s pulled off a string of really good games and really has understood his role. Sometimes, as a young quarterback, you can try to do too much at times. Fletcher more and more than anything is understand that he just needs to do what he has to do and let everyone else do their job.”

Siegel said that a change in approach has helped improve their rushing attack from the beginning of the season.

“After starting the season 0-2, we kind of took a deep look at what was working and what we needed to do better,” Siegel said. “We really hammered into our single wing sets and had a rotational thing as far as who was getting the direct snap and who was getting the ball. Kind of had a package for different individuals. We direct snap to our ball carrier to get an extra blocker at the point of attack. That’s really helped us keep teams honest throughout the course of the season.”

On Thursday, Fullerton will face rival Osecola in the first round of the playoffs. The Bulldogs won the regular season matchup 66-36.

Siegel said the ending score is a little misleading compared to how the game actually played out.

“It was a really tight game through two quarters and one series,” Siegel said. “It was a two-point game at halftime and then we took the lead early in the third quarter. Osceola plays a defense that’s extremely hard to pass against. They’re not going to give up the big play at all. Once you have to punt once and turn the ball over and Osceola capitalizes on both those opportunities, you kind of become a little more predictable on offense with having to pass the ball more.

“Biggest things if we want it to be different this time around is time of possession and ball security.”

Osceola features Isaiah Zelasney in the backfield, who won the 100-meter dash, 200-meter-dash, 400-meter dash and was a member of the 1,600 meter relay for the second year in a row in last spring’s Class D state track and field championships.

“The biggest mistake we made on defense the first time around is we probably over pursued out of our assignment defensively and tried to account for his speed instead of trusting our teammates to play assignment football,” Siegel said. “We need to use our leverage and trust that our teammates are going to do their job. An athlete like that can have his entire team blocking one way and can cut back and take it the other way for a touchdown.”

Heading into the game, the Warriors will get back junior tight end/defensive back Aiden Norman. Siegel said a win over the rival Bulldogs this time around would be huge.

“Osceola and Fullerton is a huge rivalry, but like I was telling the team, it’s not a rivalry unless you win every once in a while,” Siegel said. “It’s been awhile since Fullerton has won a round one game. It would be awesome not only for our seniors but also for our younger players to understand what it takes to win a first round playoff game. Once you get to the playoffs, every team is good. You’re not going to see a team that doesn’t deserve to be there.”

Prep Picks: Week 8

Thursday’s games

Regular season

St. Paul at Boone Central

Wood River at Fillmore Central

Centura at Ord

Elba at Santee

Playoffs

O’Neill St. Mary’s at Central Valley

Alma at Nebraska Christian

Fullerton at Osceola

Ravenna at Perkins County

Maxwell at Riverside

Friday’s games

Grand Island at Omaha Northwest

Northwest at York

St. Edward at Heartland Lutheran

Gering at Hastings

Fairbury at Adams Central

Aurora at Central City

Broken Bow at Gothenburg

Hastings St. Cecilia at Doniphan-Trumbull

Cody Frederick covers high school football for The Independent . Last week, he went 16-3 (.842) and is 130-36 (.783) for the season.