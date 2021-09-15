PREP PICKS: Indians hope to keep Bowmentum going against Ord

The Bowmentum is real.
Whoever coined that phrase to describe the across-the-board success of Broken Bow athletic teams over the past year hopefully pulled a Pat Riley. The then Los Angeles Lakers coach trademarked the phrase “three-peat” in the late 1980s (even though that phrase was first attributed to player Byron Scott).
The way things are looking, Bowmentum is continuing, and it seems like the Indians’ football team certainly has a strong case of it.
Broken Bow is off to a 3-0 start and climbed up to No. 9 in this week’s Class C-1 rankings.
Dating back to last year, the Indians have won seven of their last eight games after only winning one of their previous 13.
“The kids have gotten better each week and done everything we’ve asked of them,” second-year head coach Carlie Wells said. “So it’s been a good start for our kids.”
Broken Bow returned seven starters with four of those playing on the line. So there is no secret to the team’s success.
“It starts with our guys up front,” Wells said. “We have a lot of size and they play both ways. We had four starters back, so they have a lot of experience and good chemistry working with each other.”
Those returning starters are seniors Keifer Anderson (6-foot-3, 240 pounds), Sawyer Bumgarner (6-1, 265) and Tyler Thomas (6-2, 275) along with junior Hagen Campbell (5-10, 210).
Wells — a Broken Bow graduate who was the starting center for the 1987 Class B state championship team — used a strong running attack at his previous stops at Elgin/Pope John, Perkins County and Anselmo-Merna. He led Elgin/Pope John to back-to-back Class D-1 titles in 2011-12.
Switching to a run-heavy offense came with some challenges for the Broken Bow line.
“It was a learning curve,” Wells said. “They were used to passing about 75% of the time. They had to get used to blocking for the run a lot more — put your hand down and fire off the ball. It’s more of a three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust offense.”
Wells said the turning point came in what turned out to be the team’s final loss of last year — a 38-14 setback to Kearney Catholic in the sixth week of the season.
“I think things started clicking in the Kearney Catholic game,” he said. “We lost, but it was close in the first half. Then the next week we beat Holdrege. Things really started to come together.
“We won four of our last five games. We were hoping to get into the playoffs but didn’t quite make it in. But that gave us good momentum for this year. We had a lot of starters coming back, and they were more confident.”
Following wins over Ogallala, St. Paul and Gothenburg, Broken Bow faces what might be its toughest test of the young season. It hosts Class C-2 No. 9 Ord Friday.
The Chants rolled to wins in their first two games before falling to now No. 8 Norfolk Catholic 30-7 last week.
“Ord is a dangerous team,” Wells said. “I know they lost last week, but they had their chances in that game. They just had a few mistakes. We’re going to have to play our best on Friday night.”
Can the Bowmentum continue?
“It’s a lot of fun right now,” Wells said. “Everybody is enjoying everyone else’s success, whether it is the football team, volleyball team, cross country team or girls golf team.”
Ord probably would have been the favorite before last week’s loss. The Chants are a younger, less experienced team but have plenty of talent.
Flip a coin for this one? Bowmentum wins that.
BROKEN BOW 21, ORD 20