PREP PICKS: Indians hope to keep Bowmentum going against Ord

Wells — a Broken Bow graduate who was the starting center for the 1987 Class B state championship team — used a strong running attack at his previous stops at Elgin/Pope John, Perkins County and Anselmo-Merna. He led Elgin/Pope John to back-to-back Class D-1 titles in 2011-12.

Switching to a run-heavy offense came with some challenges for the Broken Bow line.

“It was a learning curve,” Wells said. “They were used to passing about 75% of the time. They had to get used to blocking for the run a lot more — put your hand down and fire off the ball. It’s more of a three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust offense.”

Wells said the turning point came in what turned out to be the team’s final loss of last year — a 38-14 setback to Kearney Catholic in the sixth week of the season.

“I think things started clicking in the Kearney Catholic game,” he said. “We lost, but it was close in the first half. Then the next week we beat Holdrege. Things really started to come together.

“We won four of our last five games. We were hoping to get into the playoffs but didn’t quite make it in. But that gave us good momentum for this year. We had a lot of starters coming back, and they were more confident.”