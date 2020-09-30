PREP PICKS: Interesting games can be found

Not all weeks of the high school football schedule are created equal.
There are some Friday nights packed with compelling matchups. There could be a tough decision of where to go because three top 10 battles are taking place within a 30-mile radius.
Then there are weeks when the pickings are a bit slimmer.
Like this upcoming Friday. In the area, it appears more games are likely to see a running clock than be undecided late in the fourth quarter.
But there are still a few potential gems in the bunch, and those games could answer some important questions about area teams as we hit the midpoint of an odd season that continues on in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.
% In a rare top 10 meeting this week, a rivalry continues when Class B No. 10 Aurora travels to No. 7 McCook.
There was no panic for the Huskies when they started the season 0-2. The fact that those defeats were to current Class A No. 10 North Platte and Class B No. 5 Bennington prove they weren’t “bad” losses.
Aurora has reeled off three straight wins, and the first one of those over Scottsbluff looks even better after the Bearcats upset Northwest last week.
McCook has won three in a row since a season-opening loss to No. 1 Hastings and allowed a total of 21 points in those games.
AURORA 21, MCCOOK 14
% Adams Central certainly reloaded from the players it graduated from last year’s 11-1 Class C-1 semifinalist.
The No. 3-rated Patriots are 5-0 and have handed No. 4 Wahoo and No. 5 Cozad their only defeats so far.
The challenges keep coming for Adams Central with a three-game span of Central City, No. 8 Kearney Catholic and No. 7 St. Paul.
The Bison rolled to three straight wins after an 0-2 start — which included scoring 50 points in a loss. Quarterback Kale Jensen has passed for 1,841 yards and 21 touchdowns, and this offense can give any defense fits.
Could Central City give the Patriots their closest test so far?
ADAMS CENTRAL 28, CENTRAL CITY 20
% They might not get the headlines, but teams hungry for wins facing off can certainly provide competitive, entertaining battles.
Hastings St. Cecilia (0-3) travels to Doniphan-Trumbull (1-4) for its final game before beginning a unique three games in eight days stretch on Oct. 9.
Doniphan-Trumbull attempts to win for the second time in three games and claim a victory in a series that has provided some close contests.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL 14, HASTINGS ST. CECILIA 13
% Returning to the rare top 10 meetings this week, Class D-1 No. 2 Burwell hosts No. 10 Arcadia-Loup City.
The Rebels seem to have figured things out with three straight wins after starting the season 0-2 while losing by a combined six points.
But Burwell appears to be playing at another level once again with a 5-0 record and nobody staying within 25 points yet.
BURWELL 44, ARCADIA-LOUP CITY 24
Friday’s Games
Grand Island at Papillion-La Vista South
Northwest at Seward
Ord at Grand Island CC
Heartland Lutheran at Hampton
Adams Central at Central City
Anselmo-Merna at Ravenna
Arcadia-Loup City at Burwell
Aurora at McCook
Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic
Central Valley at CWC
David City at Centura
East Butler at Nebraska Christian
Elba at Spalding Academy
Fullerton at Riverside
Hastings at York
Hastings SC at Doniphan-Trumbull
Lawrence-Nelson at Giltner
Palmer at High Plains
St. Paul at Wood River-Shelton
Dale Miller covers high school football for the Independent. Last week he went 19-1 (.950), and he is 80-21 (.792) for the season.
