PREP PICKS: Interesting games can be found

Not all weeks of the high school football schedule are created equal.

There are some Friday nights packed with compelling matchups. There could be a tough decision of where to go because three top 10 battles are taking place within a 30-mile radius.

Then there are weeks when the pickings are a bit slimmer.

Like this upcoming Friday. In the area, it appears more games are likely to see a running clock than be undecided late in the fourth quarter.

But there are still a few potential gems in the bunch, and those games could answer some important questions about area teams as we hit the midpoint of an odd season that continues on in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

% In a rare top 10 meeting this week, a rivalry continues when Class B No. 10 Aurora travels to No. 7 McCook.

There was no panic for the Huskies when they started the season 0-2. The fact that those defeats were to current Class A No. 10 North Platte and Class B No. 5 Bennington prove they weren’t “bad” losses.

Aurora has reeled off three straight wins, and the first one of those over Scottsbluff looks even better after the Bearcats upset Northwest last week.