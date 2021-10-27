PREP PICKS: Ord begins C-2 title defense with Centennial challenge

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Centennial averages 169.7 yards rushing and 132.0 yards passing per game.

Junior quarterback Maj Nisly is 78-for-167 for 1,188 yards with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and is also leading the Broncos with 681 yards rushing with seven scores.

An opportunistic Ord defense will look to expand on its part in the team’s plus-21 stat in turnovers this year coming off a plus-26 mark in last year’s title season.

This first-round game features a homecoming of sorts.

“Their head coach (Evan Klanecky) is from Ord, so that adds a little bit of a dynamic,” Wells said. “He graduated (in 2004) a couple years before I started here, but a couple guys on our team are cousins with him, so that’s kind of cool for him to come back here and play.”

Wells said there has been plenty of unpredictability this football season around the state — and not only in Class C-2.

“Just looking at scores, each week you wonder how that team beat that team,” he said. “I always tell our players that you can’t get caught up comparing scores all the time because everybody matches up a little different with all the different schemes and defenses these days.