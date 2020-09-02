PREP PICKS: Ord, Central City set for high-tempo showdown

Tanner Schneiderheinz had 12 catches for 169 yards and two TDs while Jake Twiss had five grabs for 107 yards.

“We’ll have to cover and we’ll have to tackle in the open field,” Wells said. “Defensively, we’ll have to be really good in space.”

When Ord has the ball, a deep and big line will clear the way for powerful running back Tommy Stevens.

“Offensively for us to win, we need to get first downs when we can,” Wells said. “We’re a high-tempo offense, and we want to speed things up to make it tough on the defense.”

If the game comes down to special teams, Ord should have the advantage thanks to the leg of senior kicker Kelen Meyer.

“I believe that we have one of the best kickers in the state,” Wells said. “On kickoffs, he puts the ball into the end zone every time. I’m confident to send him out for a 55-yard field goal and know that he’ll make it.

“He’s added 25 pounds of solid muscle since last year. He’s become a good receiver in addition to playing defensive back. His confidence is really high.”