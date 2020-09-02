PREP PICKS: Ord, Central City set for high-tempo showdown

Anyone who wants to take in a high school football game this Friday evening to wind down, relax from their work week and catch their breath should pick a destination other than Central City.
While the odds of entertaining football are high when the Bison host Ord, this meeting of teams that love to push the tempo won’t exactly be one to sit back and enjoy.
It could very well be non-stop action.
The teams, after all, combined to put up 125 points in their season openers last week.
The Class C-2 No. 4-rated Chanticleers decimated Gordon-Rushville 71-0. The Bison put up a half century of points, but that wasn’t enough in a 58-50 loss to Battle Creek.
Ord coach Nate Wells said his team needs a strong test after last week’s blowout, which saw the Chants lead 57-0 in the middle of the second quarter and decide to pull the starters before halftime to “call off the dogs.”
And he knows Central City can provide it.
“Their speed will be challenging,” he said. “They play the way that we play. They’re an up-tempo team, and that can get people tired early in a game. We’re in good shape, but I’m not sure that we’re completely in game shape yet. We’ll find out.”
Junior quarterback Kale Jensen went 30-for-40 for 364 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for Central City last week.
Tanner Schneiderheinz had 12 catches for 169 yards and two TDs while Jake Twiss had five grabs for 107 yards.
“We’ll have to cover and we’ll have to tackle in the open field,” Wells said. “Defensively, we’ll have to be really good in space.”
When Ord has the ball, a deep and big line will clear the way for powerful running back Tommy Stevens.
“Offensively for us to win, we need to get first downs when we can,” Wells said. “We’re a high-tempo offense, and we want to speed things up to make it tough on the defense.”
If the game comes down to special teams, Ord should have the advantage thanks to the leg of senior kicker Kelen Meyer.
“I believe that we have one of the best kickers in the state,” Wells said. “On kickoffs, he puts the ball into the end zone every time. I’m confident to send him out for a 55-yard field goal and know that he’ll make it.
“He’s added 25 pounds of solid muscle since last year. He’s become a good receiver in addition to playing defensive back. His confidence is really high.”
Ord is confident as a whole this year returning key experience while moving down a class. Wells said the Chants have more natural leaders than they’ve had in a while, and the team relishes an opportunity to still face some C-1 teams on its schedule like Central City.
Last year, the Bison jumped out to a 14-0 lead at home against Ord but fell 44-21.
The teams seemed poised to score even more points this year.
ORD 49, CENTRAL CITY 28
