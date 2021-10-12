PREP PICKS: Resurgent St. Paul faces Patriots with playoff berth on the line

Fuller said St. Paul needs to maintain what led to its success over the past month.

“We need to do what we do on offense — ball control,” he said. “We have the same goals each week. We want to have drives of six-plus minutes and limit our turnovers to one or less and limit our penalties to two or less. We want to try to gain 280-plus yards rushing. Those have been our standards the last four weeks.

“Defensively we really need to force them to be one-dimensional. They’re throwing the ball a little bit more. They’ve been a little banged up with the Bonifas kid and Collins kid not playing last week. We look for them to play this week, which gives them a different dynamic.”

Fuller said the absence of receiver Drew Bonifas and running back Hyatt Collins affected how the Patriots approached last week.

“I think they were trying to save some of their players last week because they weren’t at full health,” he said. “The score kind of represented that. But this is a district championship, so we know they are going to be ready to play.