PREP PICKS: Resurgent St. Paul faces Patriots with playoff berth on the line

Four straight wins helped St. Paul make an 0-3 start to the season start to fade away.
If the can make it five in a row Friday, the Wildcats will really make those losses fade in the rear view mirror.
St. Paul (4-3) hosts Adams Central (4-3) with a district championship — and the accompanying automatic Class C-1 playoff berth — on the line.
“We actually told the boys the last four weeks that every game is a playoff game because there’s no room for error,” Wildcats coach Rusty Fuller said. “If we lose, we’re not going to make the playoffs. We know that. I think everybody knows that looking at the points.
“If we win, we win the district championship. We’re still looking at a 15 or 16 seed even if we win out, but our boys know the importance of each week.”
The Wildcats needed to put together their win streak to even get into position to extend their playoff streak to four consecutive seasons.
“I think consistency has probably been the one key to the last four weeks,” Fuller said. “We finally got kids in the right spots as far as personnel goes and schematically-wise we changed some things with our offense in Week 3 and went to more of a flexbone style offense with an option look instead of our shotgun set. I think that was huge for us offensively.
“Then defensively we just found the right players the right spots. We also got a lot of one-way players so they are able to stay fresh. I think that’s probably the biggest difference from the first three weeks to the last four weeks.”
St. Paul averages 301.1 yards per game with 225.1 coming on the ground behind quarterback Trevor Dugan (547 yards, 6 touchdowns) and running back Rylan Birkby (473 yards, 12 TDs).
The Wildcats’ early losses all came to tough opponents — Class C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic, No. 4 Pierce and No. 10 Broken Bow.
Still, that was something to adjust to for a program that had made the semifinal round the last two years and had a total of three losses in that span.
“It was a tough start for them,” Fuller said. “We had a lot of kids who hadn’t started before — a lot of new faces. Everything was new for them. We weren’t sure how they were going to respond to the adversity.
“We challenged them, and we played Kearney Catholic really tough in Week 3. We had a chance to win that game, and I think they realized they can play with anybody in the state. They just had to learn how to finish. The more experience those first-time players got, the more confident they started to play.”
Adams Central is coming off a 41-12 loss to Kearney Catholic that saw the Stars jump ahead early and things snowball against the Patriots.
Fuller said St. Paul needs to maintain what led to its success over the past month.
“We need to do what we do on offense — ball control,” he said. “We have the same goals each week. We want to have drives of six-plus minutes and limit our turnovers to one or less and limit our penalties to two or less. We want to try to gain 280-plus yards rushing. Those have been our standards the last four weeks.
“Defensively we really need to force them to be one-dimensional. They’re throwing the ball a little bit more. They’ve been a little banged up with the Bonifas kid and Collins kid not playing last week. We look for them to play this week, which gives them a different dynamic.”
Fuller said the absence of receiver Drew Bonifas and running back Hyatt Collins affected how the Patriots approached last week.
“I think they were trying to save some of their players last week because they weren’t at full health,” he said. “The score kind of represented that. But this is a district championship, so we know they are going to be ready to play.
“It’ll be interesting to see how those kids who were injured bounce back coming into the first game back. Are they going to be 100% healthy or not? But that’s definitely going to benefit them if they do get them back because those are two all-state caliber type of players that they have.”
St. Paul’s seniors have never lost a district championship game. They are determined to extend that streak.
“We’re glad we have the game at home,” Fuller said. “Our seniors know this could be their last game at home depending on how playoffs shake out. They’ve got to play every play like it is their last, especially because we don’t know what it’s going to look like against Twin River the following week.”
Twin River forfeited last week’s game against Ord due to low numbers and is scheduled to play at Grand Island Central Catholic this week.
St. Paul could get its own boost this week for a returning player. Senior Jaxson Klinginsmith may be back after missing the four wins. He had 122 all-purpose yards in the first three games along with 25 tackles, including 4.5 for loss.
It’s tough to predict this one without knowing who will definitely be back and how effective those players will be.
Assuming the key components are all there, it’s a shaky pick for the Patriots. If they aren’t, it’s easy to find reasons to swing that around and tab the Wildcats as the team set to earn another district title.
ADAMS CENTRAL 20, ST. PAUL 14 (or ST. PAUL 20, ADAMS CENTRAL 14?)