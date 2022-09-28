PREP PICKS: Senior leadership key for Central Valley

Central Valley (4-1) are back to their winning ways after a 3-4 record last season.

Cougar coach Chip Bartos said he attributes their play to the veterans taking last year personally and using it to motivate them.

"They came into the summer wanting to change the narrative that they had set last year of being below .500 and not making the playoffs," Bartos said. "They really took it upon themselves to improve. It started this summer with their attendance in the weight room and their work ethic. It paid off at team camp when we were up at Wayne State, and it translated to fall camp as well. The underclassmen really followed behind that."

Not only are the Cougars a win away from being undefeated but a mere play away. Central Valley lost 52-48 on a Elm Creek hail mary play as the clock expired in week four.

"You can look back at the last play and think ‘could I have burnt a timeout to get us set differently? Could I have burned more time on the previous drive where we took the lead?'" Bartos said. "We were 18 points down for most of the game and had to battle back with that adversity. It kind of started in the first quarter. We got popped in the mouth a little bit, and it took us awhile to respond.

"If we would have been more physical, especially along the line, and hit our holes harder, we could have put ourselves in a better position at the end of the game where maybe we didn’t have to depend on one last play with two seconds left. It was a heartbreaker. You just feel your heart drop right out. Your heart goes out to the kids for how hard they worked to fight back."

Bartos said Central Valley took the loss and helped reignite a spark under them that led to a 66-21 over Overton last Friday.

"They made up for it and got what I would like to say is a statement win," Bartos said. "It still lives in the back of our mind, and we know that we’re good enough to run with undefeated teams like Elm Creek."

In his first year as coach at Central Valley, Bartos said he’s trying to find the balance of bringing in his strategies and systems as well as doing what his players are good at.

"I brought my offense that I like to run but at the same time, there were similarities to it, just alignment or terminology was different," Bartos said. "At the same time, I also brought into the program the expectations. I harp on the focus and detail and doing the little things right with this team. They’ve bought into it and bought into the expectations over the summer in the attendance in the weight room and how we handle ourselves on and off the field."

Central Valley is averaging 46.5 points on offense and Bartos said the key is his experienced offensive line.

"They’ve been doing a great job focusing on the details of their footwork and blocking assignments, getting north and south on their guy and creating gaps and lanes for our guys to run through," Bartos said. "Our quarterback can read really well and put us in a good position to be successful, and our running backs are doing better at hitting the hole north and south and getting the yards they can."

Junior quarterback Dierks Nekoliczak is in his first year starting, and he’s thrown for 479 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception on a 54% completion rate.

Bartos said he had some nerves in the beginning of the year but has matured quickly.

"As a coach, the first part is putting him in a position where he’s going to be successful and not overthink too much," Bartos said. "With our speed option, he knows what his responsibility is supposed to be. With our trap, zone, dive and counter, what he has to do and see."

At running back, Central Valley features Zander Wolf, who has run for 780 yards and 17 touchdowns on 116 carries, the top marks for area 8-man running backs.

"He was one of those kids that really wanted to change the narrative of what last year’s season was," Bartos said. "He worked his tail off and went to a lot of different individual camps to improve his game. He really wants to play at the next level so that has kind of helped him in the back of his mind too."

On defense, Bartos said the defensive line is what makes it all work. This includes Donny Burns (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) and Keean Benson (6-2, 200) coming off of the edge.

"Creating pressure and establishing the line of scrimmage where they can’t fire off the ball," Bartos said about his defense. "They’ve done a great job of that to allow our linebackers to run free. We’ve got Zander there and Ty Landers, both senior linebackers. Ty has improved well and is able to see things, fly downhill and make plays."

Most important out of everything, Bartos said, is the depth the Cougars have.

"We’ve got 12 to 14 kids that either play quite a bit or start," Bartos said. "When we go team defense, our scout team can be varsity players. When we go team offense, at least four or five of our defensive starters are on the scout which makes us get a really good look and helps us come better. We’ve been able to fill in really well and we’ve got great players in all areas."

Central Valley takes on Ansley-Litchfield (1-4) this Friday. Bartos said to get their fifth win of the year, they’ll need to control the line of scrimmage as well as stop their quarterback, as "he’s the start and end of their offense."

Bartos said he didn’t have an expectation coming into the season but if he did, the Cougars are surpassing it.

"There’s more football to be played, and I think the kids are looking at the possibility of hosting a first round playoff game," Bartos said. "That would probably require us to win out which is doable but there’s also teams that can knock us off. These kids are exceeding it right now with how coachable and disciplined they are at practice and their work ethic in the weight room. Sky’s the limit and right now, and I couldn’t tell you what my expectation is."

Prep Picks: Week 6

Thursday’s games

Elba at Heartland Lutheran

Friday’s games

Grand Island at Kearney

Northwest at Hastings

Wood River at Grand Island Central Catholic

St. Paul at Adams Central

Aurora at Minden

Holdrege at Broken Bow

Central City at Fairbury

Gibbon at Centura

Fillmore Central at Doniphan-Trumbull

Amherst at Ord

Arcadia/Loup City at Pleasanton

Nebraska Christian at Ravenna

Burwell at Twin Loup

Central Valley at Ansley/Litchfield

Osceola at Fullerton

Palmer at High Plains

Cody Frederick covers high school football for The Independent . Last week, he went 15-4 (.789) and is 82-29 (.738) for the season.