PREP PICKS: St. Paul clicking on all cylinders heading into meeting with Lincoln Christian

Coaches talk about wanted their team to peak at the right time.
St. Paul coach Rusty Fuller may be experiencing just that this season.
The Class C-1 No. 3-rated Wildcats opened the postseason with a 48-0 rout of Cozad.
“We were talking as a (coaching) staff that that was probably the best game we’ve played in the seven years that I’ve been here,” Fuller said. “We had two touchdowns called back. We had over 500 yards of offense. We never had to punt the ball. Cozad is a solid team, and we were able to win a state playoff game against them 48-0.”
Last year, St. Paul made school history with its first appearance in a football semifinal in Class C-2.
Now the Wildcats are one win away from matching that in a difference class and two wins from making their first trip to a championship game.
Fuller said last year’s deep playoff run has its benefits this year with a large number of starters back.
“The biggest thing is we are definitely more confident, especially on the line,” he said. “Gunnar Nyberg, our center, communicates so well with the guys. They are on the same page and are comfortable with each other.”
That line has paved that way for the Wildcats (9-1) to rush for 336 yards per game with Eli Larson piling up 1,714 yards and 26 touchdowns.
To advance to the semifinals, St. Paul needs to pick up another home win in the playoffs, this time Friday’s 7 p.m. contest against No. 9 Lincoln Christian (8-1), whose lone loss came to No. 6 Auburn.
“Lincoln Christian is a flexbone team that runs the triple option, and they do it well,” Fuller said. “Our defensive linemen and linebackers will have to know who to tackle on every play. They run the football a lot and pass it even less than we do. We need to stop their run and try to make them throw on third-and-long.”
With St. Paul averaging 7.9 passes per game, Fuller is surprised to find a team that does pass less than the Wildcats. He jokes that a 90-minute game might be in store for fans on Friday.
Lincoln Christian’s defense will bring a familiar look for St. Paul.
“They run a 3-4, which we played against with Adams Central,” Fuller said. “We were able to run our wishbone against it and were able to take them out of it. We did a phenomenal job of controlling the line and letting Eli Larson and Tommy Wroblewski do their thing.
“We want to make them choose between staying in the 3-4 or put more players in the box.”
St. Paul won’t look past Lincoln Christian. However, a semifinal round could look familiar to the Wildcats.
A rematch of the season-opening loss to Pierce could be one semifinal while a rematch of Adams Central and Kearney Catholic — teams St. Paul defeated — could be in the other semi.
“We’ve played those teams, so we’re battle tested,” Fuller said. “We just need to eliminate turnovers and continue to run the football effectively to be successful in November.”
St. Paul should keep rolling into the semifinals.
ST. PAUL 34, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 10
