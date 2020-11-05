PREP PICKS: St. Paul clicking on all cylinders heading into meeting with Lincoln Christian

To advance to the semifinals, St. Paul needs to pick up another home win in the playoffs, this time Friday’s 7 p.m. contest against No. 9 Lincoln Christian (8-1), whose lone loss came to No. 6 Auburn.

“Lincoln Christian is a flexbone team that runs the triple option, and they do it well,” Fuller said. “Our defensive linemen and linebackers will have to know who to tackle on every play. They run the football a lot and pass it even less than we do. We need to stop their run and try to make them throw on third-and-long.”

With St. Paul averaging 7.9 passes per game, Fuller is surprised to find a team that does pass less than the Wildcats. He jokes that a 90-minute game might be in store for fans on Friday.

Lincoln Christian’s defense will bring a familiar look for St. Paul.

“They run a 3-4, which we played against with Adams Central,” Fuller said. “We were able to run our wishbone against it and were able to take them out of it. We did a phenomenal job of controlling the line and letting Eli Larson and Tommy Wroblewski do their thing.

“We want to make them choose between staying in the 3-4 or put more players in the box.”