PREP PICKS: Wide range of playmakers keep Central Valley rolling along undefeated

Looks can be deceiving when it comes to the season statistics of Central Valley.

No one on the Cougars’ roster has amassed a large amount of touchdowns or yards on offense.

But Central Valley is 4-0 and ranked No. 8 in Class D-2 because it has a wealth of talent in the skills positions, one that makes it tough for one player to stand out.

“It’s scary,” coach Jess Rother said. “We don’t know how good we really are. We have five receivers who all run good routes. (Quarterback) Ty (Nekoliczak) is the only player who has large stats. We have two running backs with Morgan (Behnk) and Jackson (McIntyre). Kyle Oakley is playing well. Carson (Corman) is our backup quarterback.”

Expectations were high for Central Valley this season after returning six starters from last year’s 10-1 squad. But that didn’t mean that the Cougars entered the season without any question marks.

“We graduated eight seniors and most of our linemen,” Rother said. “We knew it would be tough to replace them. We had guys who played well in junior varsity, but you never know how they’ll do in varsity games.”

So far, so good. Trevor Cargill, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound senior anchors the lines with his experience at both center and nose guard.