PREP PICKS: Wide range of playmakers keep Central Valley rolling along undefeated

Looks can be deceiving when it comes to the season statistics of Central Valley.
No one on the Cougars’ roster has amassed a large amount of touchdowns or yards on offense.
But Central Valley is 4-0 and ranked No. 8 in Class D-2 because it has a wealth of talent in the skills positions, one that makes it tough for one player to stand out.
“It’s scary,” coach Jess Rother said. “We don’t know how good we really are. We have five receivers who all run good routes. (Quarterback) Ty (Nekoliczak) is the only player who has large stats. We have two running backs with Morgan (Behnk) and Jackson (McIntyre). Kyle Oakley is playing well. Carson (Corman) is our backup quarterback.”
Expectations were high for Central Valley this season after returning six starters from last year’s 10-1 squad. But that didn’t mean that the Cougars entered the season without any question marks.
“We graduated eight seniors and most of our linemen,” Rother said. “We knew it would be tough to replace them. We had guys who played well in junior varsity, but you never know how they’ll do in varsity games.”
So far, so good. Trevor Cargill, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound senior anchors the lines with his experience at both center and nose guard.
Central Valley is again a team that puts up points and can strike quickly. Last week’s 36-14 victory over Riverside was the first time the Cougars were held under 50 points.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve been more of a finesse team,” Rother said. “We’re going to try to outscore teams. In the playoffs, the thing that has stopped us is when it is cold or windy.”
Central Valley hopes to be a part of a battle of undefeateds with No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis to close out the regular season. To do so, the Cougars must avoid slipping up in its next two games, including Friday’s home challenge against Elgin Public/Pope John.
The Wolfpack (3-1) is the only other team on Central Valley’s schedule besides St. Francis that currently has a winning record.
“They have a nice line,” Rother said. “They run the ball well and are tough up front.”
With a win this week and next against CWC, Central Valley would sit at 6-0 heading into a bye week before the St. Francis showdown.
“That’ll give us a chance to let any injuries heal,” Rother said. “That St. Francis game will be one that we’ll look forward to right before the playoffs.”
Central Valley looked forward to this entire season and not just because of its returning experience.
“Having those two months off and not being able to do anything helped,” said Rother of when spring sports shut down due to COVID-19. “These kids are used to playing 40 to 50 baseball games each summer. They play basketball. Ever starter for us plays four sports.
“When they couldn’t do anything, it really fueled the fire. It has made them want to work as hard as they can at every single practice.”
That fire should remain fueled heading into the regular-season finale.
CENTRAL VALLEY 50, ELGIN/POPE JOHN 14
