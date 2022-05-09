 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep Tennis: Crusaders shut out Holdrege in regular season finale

  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Tennis

HOLDREGE — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team closed out its regular season with no problems.

The Crusaders defeated the Dusters 9-0 in their final dual.

GICC shut out the Dusters in five of the six singles matches, and two of the three doubles’ matches.

The Crusaders are off until the state tennis tournament, which begins Thursday, May 19.

GICC 9, Holdrege 0

Singles

No. 1 — Ayonya Birthi, GICC, def. Jenna Gustafson, HOL, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 — Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, def. Mayeen Wilson, HOL, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Mia Golka, GICC, def. Gracie Moholey, HOL, 8-1.

No. 4 — Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Sara Nielsen, HOL, 8-0.

No. 5 — Gracie Woods, GICC, def. Ella McCymont, GICC, 8-0.

People are also reading…

No. 6 —Tristyn Hedman, GICC, def. Amelia Plaznick, HOL, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — M. Golka/Maser, GICC, def. Nielsen/Maholey, HOL, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2 — Woods/Hedman, GICC, def. Plaznick/McCymont, HOL, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Birthi/Kolbet, GICC, def. Gustafson/Wilson, HOL, 8-0.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton tells Tom Brady that Miami GP is F1's Super Bowl

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts