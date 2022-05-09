Prep Tennis: Crusaders shut out Holdrege in regular season finale

HOLDREGE — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team closed out its regular season with no problems.

The Crusaders defeated the Dusters 9-0 in their final dual.

GICC shut out the Dusters in five of the six singles matches, and two of the three doubles’ matches.

The Crusaders are off until the state tennis tournament, which begins Thursday, May 19.

GICC 9, Holdrege 0

Singles

No. 1 — Ayonya Birthi, GICC, def. Jenna Gustafson, HOL, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 — Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, def. Mayeen Wilson, HOL, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Mia Golka, GICC, def. Gracie Moholey, HOL, 8-1.

No. 4 — Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Sara Nielsen, HOL, 8-0.

No. 5 — Gracie Woods, GICC, def. Ella McCymont, GICC, 8-0.

No. 6 —Tristyn Hedman, GICC, def. Amelia Plaznick, HOL, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — M. Golka/Maser, GICC, def. Nielsen/Maholey, HOL, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2 — Woods/Hedman, GICC, def. Plaznick/McCymont, HOL, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Birthi/Kolbet, GICC, def. Gustafson/Wilson, HOL, 8-0.