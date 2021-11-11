Proud, successful programs Burwell and Howells-Dodge collide in Class D-1 semifinals

“I think the one advantage is the home crowd and the people that come from around there,” Gideon said. “But for these games so many people come from all over it seems like half the crowd isn’t from either one of the towns anyway. For me to think Burwell is playing at Howells, if people wanted to match up two teams that they’d want to see play, this game is one of those.”

No. 1-rated Burwell and No. 2 Howells-Dodge both enter the game 11-0 and with only one close victory over the course of their seasons.

The Longhorns rallied past Anselmo-Merna 34-28 on Oct. 8 but won the playoff rematch 41-18 last week.

The Jaguars edged Cross County — which travels to Hitchcock County in the other semifinal — 40-38 on Sept. 10.

“It’s just a long season, and it’s been a lot of work like it has always been,” Gideon said. “But it was another one of our goals to get ourselves into this game, and the kids are excited about it. They’re still plowing ahead.