Proud, successful programs Burwell and Howells-Dodge collide in Class D-1 semifinals

Burwell vs. Howells-Dodge.
No superlatives need to be added to help hype up the Class D-1 semifinal between these two programs.
Howells (prior to joining with Dodge) won nine state titles between 2000 and 2010 and had a runner-up finish in 2011. Dodge won six state titles between 1994-2006.
Burwell appeared in five of the past six D-1 championship games.
So when the teams meet up Friday at 7 p.m. in Howells to see which one adds another Lincoln appearance to its resume, not much needs to be said.
“There are a lot of traditions on both side and a lot of good athletes who have gone through that knew how to win and wanted to win,” Burwell coach Luke Gideon said. “I think it is two schools that have the same goal at the start of every year. When they come together in a game like this, I think the writing is on the wall that it’s going to be a good game and it’s going to come down to a few plays here or there.
“More than anything, it’s two groups of kids who are going to play really hard and leave it all out on the field.”
The Longhorns earned their first four state finals appearances with semifinal victories on their home field. Now they’ll try to advance to the final on the road for the second consecutive year following last year’s 37-36 thriller at Cross County.
“I think the one advantage is the home crowd and the people that come from around there,” Gideon said. “But for these games so many people come from all over it seems like half the crowd isn’t from either one of the towns anyway. For me to think Burwell is playing at Howells, if people wanted to match up two teams that they’d want to see play, this game is one of those.”
No. 1-rated Burwell and No. 2 Howells-Dodge both enter the game 11-0 and with only one close victory over the course of their seasons.
The Longhorns rallied past Anselmo-Merna 34-28 on Oct. 8 but won the playoff rematch 41-18 last week.
The Jaguars edged Cross County — which travels to Hitchcock County in the other semifinal — 40-38 on Sept. 10.
“It’s just a long season, and it’s been a lot of work like it has always been,” Gideon said. “But it was another one of our goals to get ourselves into this game, and the kids are excited about it. They’re still plowing ahead.
“I’m not having to do much to keep them excited. They know where we want to get to be, and they know it’s not going to be easy. Nobody’s going to give us anything — we have to go out and earn it. I think they understand it, and we understand that on Friday night (Howells-Dodge) is playing for the same thing. It’s never going to be easy.”
The programs met up for the first time in last year’s second round with Burwell earning a 50-14 victory.
“They’re the same type of team. That’s what Howells does,” Gideon said. “They’re really not going to beat themselves, and they’re really going to come out there and get after you. They’re going to establish their running game and do some play-action passes when they need to.
“More than anything, they’re going to establish who they are, and they’ve always been able to do that. We’re going to need to match that, and we have to go out there and do our thing. We need to be balanced like we always are and not turn the ball over. That’s always the difference in big-time games. It’s something on the stat sheet you want to win. You want to have less turnovers in a game like this.”
Howells-Dodge is led by Levi Belina, who has 1,745 yards and 31 touchdowns.
“We have to keep them in front of us,” Gideon said. “They’re going to keep coming after us. They will find something that works, and they’ll get after it. Defensively our kids have to be physical.
“In the game last year with these guys, our defense stepped up and was really physical. That kind of set the tone of the game. We need to find that again.”
The Longhorns counter with their powerful rushing attack led by Caleb Busch and his 2,313 yards.
“We have to keep the chains moving and find ways to get first downs and hopefully have a few big plays here and there,” Gideon said.
Burwell has shown a knack for big plays during the playoffs while tying unbeatable 8-man postseason records. Busch tied the record for longest touchdown run at 79 yards while Cash Gurney tied the record for longest touchdown reception, also at 79.
“We’ve played well every (playoff) game,” Gideon said. “We haven’t made many mistakes. I don’t think we’ve turned the ball over one single time in a playoff game yet this year. We’ve been really solid, got a lead on teams and establish what we do. That always makes it easier on us. It’s not too fun playing from behind.”