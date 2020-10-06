PRs from seniors Lanie Fry and Hailey Schuster key Northwest's runner-up finish

“The day started off pretty rough,” she said. “I think the nerves got to me. But as the day went on, everything went pretty good. On the back nine, I realized it was going pretty well. Then the wind started picking up, but I think we all finished really strong.”

Fry finished third and Schuster fourth on the scorecard playoff. While Fry’s 91 was a tournament PR, Schuster’s score was an overall PR for 18 holes.

Those scores couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It was really exciting especially with it being districts,” Schuster said. “It was really important. It was my first year of qualifying individually, so that’s exciting as a senior.”

Avery Hermesch shot a 99 to finish one stroke out of medal contention. Olivia Ottman followed with a 100 and Taylor Mazour had a 101.

“I’m proud of those girls, and if you look at the rest of them, everything counts,” Hull said. “The 99 from Avery was huge in terms of putting us in that team race and that hunt for the first-place spot. We were just one stroke shy. I’m really, really happy with that number.