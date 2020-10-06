PRs from seniors Lanie Fry and Hailey Schuster key Northwest's runner-up finish

A pair of seniors led the charge for the Northwest girls golf team to another Class B state tournament berth — and almost to a district championship.
Lanie Fry and Hailey Schuster shot identical tournament personal record 91s to lead the Vikings to a second-place finish in the District 3 tournament at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
Northwest finished with a 381, just one stroke behind district champion York. That sent the Vikings to the state tournament for a second consecutive year.
“The course played like we thought it would play,” Vikings coach Alex Hull said. “Scores went pretty low, so I’m proud of our two seniors. Hailey Schuster and Lanie Fry both had a day that they deserved. They bring in 91s and that’s the golf that we knew they could play, and they deserve to go out on their home course that way, especially with a season that we didn’t know if it would happen.”
Both seniors said they had to recover from rough starts.
“I felt really good. I started off with a rough hole, but I improved after that and just kept getting better throughout the day,” said Fry, who had a six on hole No. 1. “I had a few missed putts and chips that I wish would have been better, but I still played really good. Today’s goal was under 95, and I really beat that.”
Schuster battled back after needing 13 shots to get through the first two holes.
“The day started off pretty rough,” she said. “I think the nerves got to me. But as the day went on, everything went pretty good. On the back nine, I realized it was going pretty well. Then the wind started picking up, but I think we all finished really strong.”
Fry finished third and Schuster fourth on the scorecard playoff. While Fry’s 91 was a tournament PR, Schuster’s score was an overall PR for 18 holes.
Those scores couldn’t have come at a better time.
“It was really exciting especially with it being districts,” Schuster said. “It was really important. It was my first year of qualifying individually, so that’s exciting as a senior.”
Avery Hermesch shot a 99 to finish one stroke out of medal contention. Olivia Ottman followed with a 100 and Taylor Mazour had a 101.
“I’m proud of those girls, and if you look at the rest of them, everything counts,” Hull said. “The 99 from Avery was huge in terms of putting us in that team race and that hunt for the first-place spot. We were just one stroke shy. I’m really, really happy with that number.
“York is a really nice team, and we all felt like we were going to be in the hunt for runner-up, so to be one stroke behind them for a district championship, I’m proud of this team for what they can do.”
The Vikings battled through the rough stretches on their home course.
“I’m happy for the fight in those girls,” Hull said. “A couple of them weren’t having their best day outside of Lanie and Hailey, but they showed their grit and determination to make this happen and put us in position where we were one stroke outside of winning. I’m proud of how they were able to fight through.”
Three area golfers qualified individually for next week’s state meet at Gering’s Monument Shadows Golf Course.
Adams Central freshman Sidney O’Dey finished second with a 90, four stroke behind individual medalist Riley Stuhr of York.
Hastings’ Natalie Brandt (93) was fifth while Aurora’s Riley Darbro (98) was ninth.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!