Quick start helps No. 7 Northwest defeat Aurora

Baasch said the hits seem to be contagious.

“We just have to get the bats rolling,” she said. “Once they start, they don’t stop. Our confidence is very high.”

The quick starts came after losing to North Platte in 10 innings in the opener. Baasch said the Vikings (12-5) wanted to bounce back after that tough defeat.

“We’ve just got to keep our heads up, go out strong and stay strong,” she said. “We just can’t get into our heads.”

While happy about the quick starts, Sadd wasn’t as pleased that the team only scored a combined four runs after the first inning in the past two wins.

“I think they get into that comfort zone that, hey, we’re up four or five runs so we can just sit back and cruise a little bit,” he said. “We always tell them once you get on somebody you’ve got to stay on them. You can’t let them back into the ballgame.”

Laurent allowed no earned runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks over 6 1/3 innings. The Huskies (10-6) broke up the shutout bid in the seventh when Zoe Johnson scored on a wild pitch and Hannah Janda on a dropped third strike.

“(Laurent) throws well,” Sadd said. “I’m glad we finally get a day off tomorrow and can let her rest and then we’ll go to Cozad Thursday and have a big weekend (with Saturday’s Northwest Invitational).”

