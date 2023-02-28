The last two seasons, the Ravenna girls came as close as they could get to making a trip to the capital city, losing in the district finals each year.

This season, however, was different. The Class D-1, No. 2 rated Bluejays captured the No. 1 seed in the district final and rolled to a 54-35 win over South Platte to book their first trip to Lincoln since 2018.

Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said they’re ‘excited’ to see what they can do in the state tournament.

“Since they’ve been so close the past couple of years, they know we’ve had pretty solid teams,” he said. “A lot of these girls have been playing since they were freshmen. Three of them have been playing since they were freshmen. They’ve had their list of goals and most of them, they’ve accomplished. Their last one and probably most important one to them was state. They haven’t had a chance to play down there and Ravenna has had a pretty good tradition of getting there. They want to be the next group to get down there.”

It wasn’t an easy road for Ravenna, who in their third game against Centura this season, lost 33-23 in the Class D1, Subdistrict 9 final. The Bluejays had previously played Centura twice this season and won both times.

“Sometimes you learn more from losses than you do wins,” Maulsby said. “Centura is a good team. They’re athletic. You play someone that many times, obviously there’s going to be adjustments and tweaks here and there. We didn’t shoot the ball really well that game so you have to give credit to their defense too. I think seeing all of the different defenses and being battle tested and having to deal with the adversity that comes with playing a team like that helps prepare you for state.

“Not just the Centura game, but there are a number of other games throughout the season where it’s not like every game was easy. We had to battle through some things. We’ve been behind and had to come back. We’ve had overtime games. Hopefully, throughout our season, our schedule has prepared us.”

As the No. 1 seed, Maulsby said he’s sure there will be some nerves on the court, but that it’s a good thing because it shows how much they want to win.

“It’s your chance to win a state championship and do all the things you worked all year long and in the summer for,” he said. “This is where every team wants to get to. There’s going to be some nervousness. As the one seed, I don’t know if I’d put too much into that. …There’s eight good teams down there, and there’s more than eight good teams. Any of them can beat anyone if you don’t play up to your ability. We’re going to have to prepare for it just like if it were a 4-5 game.”

Maulsby continued his sentiment by saying he thinks all eight teams in the bracket can make an argument as to why they should make the semis.

“I think it’s going to just come down to who plays better and who is on a roll,” he said. “Sometimes, it even comes down to who handles the atmosphere and the shooting on different courts. It’s a little bit different. It’s ten-foot obviously but they have open area behind them playing at PBA and at Devaney. It’s definitely going to be interesting. That’s for sure. I honestly don’t think you can say there are one or two teams that are the favorites or that it’s going to be a huge upset if they don’t win it.”

Ravenna will be playing No. 8 seed and No. 8-rated Sumner-Eddyille-Miller in their first round game. Luckily for the Bluejays, they got to see the Mustangs up close and in person as they were in Ravenna’s subdistrict. SEM lost to Centura 53-43.

“They’ve got a couple of girls who are very athletic and rebound well and are matchup problems from the things they do,” Maulsby said. “They have a little bit of size. They’ll play a lot of different zones. Even against Alma (in the district final), they threw in some triangle-and-two and box-and-one and diamond-and-one. There’s a lot of things you have to prepare for when you play SEM. When you look at their schedule and their scores, they score a lot of points. They push the ball well in transition.

“I think the number one thing that stuck out to me was just how athletic and how well they rebound.”

Mikah O’Neill leads SEM with 17 points per game. Taryn Arbuthnot adds in another 12.7 for the Mustangs.

For Ravenna, Tori Skelnar leads the team with 18.3 points per game. However, Maulsby said they’re a balanced team.

“We’re pretty well-rounded,” he said. “They don’t all average the same amount of points, but they’re all capable of doing the same things. We always want to be able to get out and pressure people and try to make people feel uncomfortable and to get out in transition and just play at a fast pace. It’s one of those things where you have your values you believe in and this group has done a good job of doing the things we want them to.”

Aiming for their first championship since 2009, Maulsby said it’s going to come down to a few different areas to bring another title home.

“It is going to come down to us playing good defense and limiting people’s possession,” he said. “Any time you get down to state, it’s just a little bit different. Each possession matters a little more. We’re going to have to take care of the ball and take good shots. And then like any other game, it’s going to come down to making shots. At some point you’re going to have to make shots playing good teams.”