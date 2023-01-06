Ravenna teams cruise to victories over Wood River

WOOD RIVER—Early on Friday night, the Wood River-Ravenna boys matchup looked like a throwback to the early 1990’s, with bigs dominating the paint, both offensively and defensively.

At halftime, Ravenna held a 19-12 lead. The second half, however, was a different story. Tempo picked up and guards started having more success driving and hitting open shots from beyond the arc.

The Bluejays lead slowly extended throughout the game and Wood River was unable to slow down their offense as Ravenna pulled away to a 49-34 victory.

“I thought we set the tone, especially in the first quarter, defensively,” Ravenna coach James Habe said. “I thought we did a tremendous job of just playing solid team defense. Offensively, I don’t know if we did a whole lot great in the first half, but we did enough and our defense carried us. In the second half, they started to over play us a little bit, and we had guys man up, get to the rim and find ways to finish because I don’t know if we made an outside shot tonight.”

Ravenna did make one 3-pointer tonight from senior guard Zach Lewandowski, who went on to score a game-high 26 points. Lewandowski was elusive on the court and consistently made plays happen driving towards the hoop.

“Zach Lewandowski has grown tremendously as a basketball player this past year,” Habe said. “He’s just a competitor. He’s a kid you love to coach because he’s going to do whatever he can for this team to be successful whether that’s scoring or playing defense. He’s all about winning, and he’s good. When you allow him to get going which he kind of did in the second half, he shows the player he is. It was nothing special. Just a kid making plays.”

Wood River struggled offensively in the first half, going 2-for-6 from the free throw line and scoring 12 points. In the second half, they turned to senior post Caleb Paul, who led the Eagles with 16 points.

Coach Josh Nuss said the difference in the game was their slow start in the first half.

“Standing around on offense and going through the motions early on,” Nuss said. “Had to get out of halftime a little bit and tell them it’s on them to be able to move, get things going, look in the post and just try to finish underneath. We did that early, but every time we’d make a run, they’d make a run back on us.”

Wood River (6-4) will look to regroup over the weekend before traveling to C-2 No. 4 Amherst on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, D-1 teams don’t often get wins over C-1 teams that are above .500. Habe said Ravenna needs to keep building their confidence and that Friday night’s win could help.

“We had a couple early on that we maybe thought we let slip up, so going and getting one back like this is huge for our team moving forward,” he said. “This team has a lot of potential, and I think sometimes, they don’t realize it. I think tonight we showed some glimpses of the team we can both be.”

Ravenna (6-5) plays another C-1 team on Tuesday, traveling to Minden.

Ravenna 49, Wood River 34

Ravenna 12 7 12 18-49

Wood River 7 5 13 9-34

RAVENNA

Gavin Reisbeck 1 1-2 3, Zach Lewandowski 9 7-8 26, Chase Rager 1 0-0 2, Angel Cruz 2 0-3 4, Kaden Broderen 1 3-7 5, Gavin Standage 4 1-2 9.

WOOD RIVER

Reid Graves 1 0-0 3, Luis Rodriguez 2 0-0 6, Caleb Paulk 6 4-9 16, Christian Johnson 3 2-5 9.

GirlsRavenna 49, Wood River 34

The D-1 No. 5 Ravenna girls came out firing early, including 12 first half points from senior guard Tori Sklenar and took a commanding 36-20 lead into halftime.

The Bluejays continued their momentum coming out of the break, scoring 20 third quarter points before finally cooling off in the fourth. Nonetheless, the lead Ravenna built up was too much for Wood River to overcome as the Bluejays won 49-34.

“I thought we played pretty well offensively, especially through the first three quarters,” Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said. “We did a good job of sharing the ball and shooting the ball early on. Fourth quarter, we didn’t finish well, and we missed some easy looks. Defensively, we definitely have to do better than we did tonight though.”

After an injury scare in the first quarter, Ravenna’s Kennedy Hurt picked up her play in the second and scored on two three-pointers. Hurt continued her momentum by scoring nine more in the third quarter, pitching in another 15 on the night.

The Bluejays’ Sarah McKeon added another 14 to their total.

With Ravenna’s scoring prowess, Wood River coach Phillip Smith said it was challenging to scheme to stop them.

“They’re really good drivers, so we tried to take that away, but we also know they can shoot the ball,” Smith said. “To close out the half, they did a really good job of making open shots. It wasn’t just one. It’s not like you can just box-and-one them. They’ve got three or four girls who can shoot it really well. That’s what they did.”

Wood River was led by Macie Peters’ 18 points, most of which came on drives to the basket.

Ravenna 62, Wood River 45

Ravenna 17 19 20 6-62

Wood River 11 9 12 13-45

RAVENNA

Tori Sklenar 6 5-5 19, Aspyn Wick 1 1-2 3, Morgyn Fiddelke 1 4-4 6, Sarah McKeon 6 1-1 14, Claire Coulter 1 3-4 5, Kennedy Hurt 6 0-0 15.

WOOD RIVER

Sage Brabec 2 1-1 5, Ellie Morgan 4 2-2 12, Dayrin Zarraga 1 2-4 4, Macie Peters 5 7-12 18, Nya Lual 1 0-0 2, Courtney Dimmitt 2 0-2 4.