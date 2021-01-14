 Skip to main content
Red Hornets down St. Edward in conference tournament preview
Red Hornets down St. Edward in conference tournament preview

FILE PHOTO: Basketball

ST. EDWARD — In a preview of a first-round matchup in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament, Heartland Lutheran scored 25 of its points in the first and fourth quarters to down St. Edward 35-25 Thursday.

“We started and finished really well,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said. “In the second and third quarters, we were a little sluggish. We didn’t play our best, but it was nice to still get this win when that happens.”

Jessica Zehendner scored 16 points to lead Heartland Lutheran, which hosts the Beavers in the rematch Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Lutheran (5-6) 14 4 6 11—35

St. Edward (0-13) 4 7 4 10—25

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 4, Maddie Graham 9, Jessica Zehendner 16, Brynn Saddler 5, Kathleen Spiehs 1.

ST. EDWARD—Gracie Baker 2, Emma Olson 12, Malaina Francis 2, Jean Cumming 9.

Knights top Islanders

LINCOLN — Lincoln Southeast picked up its second win of the season over Grand Island Senior High 43-22 Thursday.

The Knights used a 12-4 advantage in the third quarter to open up a 7-point game.

Lily Chavez led the Islanders with six points.

Grand Island (0-11) 3 4 4 11—22

Lincoln Southeast (2-6) 6 8 12 17—43

GRAND ISLAND—Claire Kelly 5, Jaylen Hansen 2, Elli Ward 3, Hailey Kenkel 1, Ema MCCoy 2, Lily Chavez 6.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST—Sam Searey 4, Tayah Ryan 1, Catrice Olds 2, Liv Bollen 1, Wyaluau Dak 20, Britt Wulf 6.

