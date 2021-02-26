 Skip to main content
Red Hornets edged by Silver Lake in subdistrict final
Red Hornets edged by Silver Lake in subdistrict final

GILTNER — The Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team saw its season come to an end Thursday with a 30-28 loss to Silver Lake in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 7 final.

Josh Rathjen led the Red Hornets (5-14) with eight points. Quinston Larsen added six while Austin Asche and Garang Nyanok each had five.

“The kids played extremely well, well enough to win the game, but just came up a bit short,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brent Penny said. “Lot of credit to Silver Lake — they played a great game as well.

“We had a good season considering we were never really fully healthy until the end of the year. I’m incredibly proud of my guys who grinded and continued to work hard all season and getting this close to a district final.”

