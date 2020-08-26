Red Hornets enter season with lofty goals

Quinston Larsen enters his senior year at Heartland Lutheran with lofty goals.
And reaching those big personal goals would play a huge part towards helping the Red Hornets reach what is on their own team wish list.
“My end goal is to be the six-man player of the year this year,” Larsen said. “I want to do my best offensively and defensively for the team.”
Larsen should be on the short list for those types of awards after what he accomplished during his first season at Heartland Lutheran.
Last year as a junior transfer, Larsen rushed for 1,039 yards and 16 touchdowns, had 1,328 yards receiving with 19 TDs and led the team with 128 tackles (102 solo).
And Larsen said he has worked on becoming a better route runner and improved his mechanics.
He played a big part in Heartland Lutheran having the most successful season in program history. The Red Hornets went 6-3, were ranked for the first time and made their postseason debut.
“We have big expectations this year,” first-year coach Brent Penny said. “We have five starters back from a 6-3 playoff team. We expect big things. We have a tough road. We have the No. 1 team in the state (McCool Junction) on our schedule and in our district, but we expect a good season and to make a deep playoff run.”
In addition to Larsen, senior Mason Weaver returns and was the second-leading tackler.
“We’re really clicking as a team,” said Weaver, an end/linebacker. “We have really good team chemistry this year. We’ve got a really good work ethic. We’re working hard and we’ve got good numbers. We have more than we’ve had in the past, and it’s looking like a good year.”
Transfer Austin Asche will take over at quarterback after the graduation of Justus Bader, who passed for 2,329 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for 1,060 yards and 12 TDs.
“I think we have a lot of strong players, so we should be able to score really highly every single game,” said Victor Gaunt, a junior running back.
Penny said he likes how the Red Hornets are athletic and able to mix-and-match on the field.
“This group has a lot of versatility,” Penny said. “That’s one of our big-time strengths. We can move people around. They’ve played different positions in the past. Our versatility is going to be big for us this year.
“The field is spread out, so if you have guys that can play different positions — four or five skill guys — it’s tough to deal with.”
The team is adjusting to a new coach after Penny took over.
“We stayed healthy for the most part,” he said. “We’re kind of learning a new system, but kids are working their tails off. I think we’re in a good spot right now.”
Although he was an assistant football coach at Palmer the past two years, Penny is no stranger to the six-man game.
“I’m from Wilcox-Hildreth,” he said. “My brothers played six-man and I coached a little six-man back home. They won a state title a few years ago. I’ve seen my fair share of six-man.
“To see it a little bit and see what a successful team looks like really helps. At the same time, it’s still a little more complicated than you think it is. You see the open field and think you can draw anything up, but you see the complex defenses that you’d never think about. If you don’t have the athletes, it’s tough.”
The Red Hornets are highly motived. Their playoff debut resulted in a disappointing first-round exit after a loss at Arthur County.
“We really want to build off of that and go ever further than we did last year,” Weaver said.
Larsen added: “Last year we got stopped short in the first round. We’re looking to build off that. We have six seniors this year. We’re hoping to get past the first round.”
Penny has quickly discovered how motivated Heartland Lutheran is for this season.
“They kind of know what a successful season looks like,” he said. “For them to get bounced in the first round last year when they all said they probably should have won that game, I think that’s a lot of motivation for these guys. I think we can make a very deep run. I think we’re one of the top five, six teams in the state. I told them our expectations are to go after a state title this year.
“We’ll find out when McCool (Junction), the No. 1 team in the state, comes in here. But I think we have as good a chance as anybody.”
Prior to hosting McCool Junction on Sept. 25, preseason No. 10-rated Heartland Lutheran is scheduled to face three opponents who were a combined 2-22 last year.
Although not overlooking anybody, the Red Hornets are excited to know that a big test is looming in a month.
“We’re ready to test ourselves and see if we’re as good as we hope that we are,” Gaunt said.
