Red Hornets enter season with lofty goals

“We stayed healthy for the most part,” he said. “We’re kind of learning a new system, but kids are working their tails off. I think we’re in a good spot right now.”

Although he was an assistant football coach at Palmer the past two years, Penny is no stranger to the six-man game.

“I’m from Wilcox-Hildreth,” he said. “My brothers played six-man and I coached a little six-man back home. They won a state title a few years ago. I’ve seen my fair share of six-man.

“To see it a little bit and see what a successful team looks like really helps. At the same time, it’s still a little more complicated than you think it is. You see the open field and think you can draw anything up, but you see the complex defenses that you’d never think about. If you don’t have the athletes, it’s tough.”

The Red Hornets are highly motived. Their playoff debut resulted in a disappointing first-round exit after a loss at Arthur County.

“We really want to build off of that and go ever further than we did last year,” Weaver said.

Larsen added: “Last year we got stopped short in the first round. We’re looking to build off that. We have six seniors this year. We’re hoping to get past the first round.”