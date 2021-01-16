Red Hornets girls advance in Goldenrod Tourney

Patience paid dividends for Heartland Lutheran Saturday night in opening-round play of the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.
Leading just 7-6 after the first quarter, the Red Hornets opened the second with a 12-2 run before using a 20-4 third-quarter blitz to pull away for 47-20 home-court victory over St. Edward. Heartland Lutheran hit 8 of 19 shots from the floor in the first 7 1/2 minutes after halftime.
“We did a nice job of not panicking when we started out a little slow,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said. “We just kept with it, picked up our defensive intensity and then our shots started falling. We just got into a rhythm.
“The other thing that was nice tonight was that we had really balanced scoring, which is always nice.”
Maggie Bexten scored 11 points and Kathleen Spiehs added 10 for Heartland Lutheran (6-6). The Red Hornets also got eight points from Jessica Zehendner and seven off the bench from Brielle Saddler, while Abigail Niemeier grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Heartland Lutheran forced 34 turnovers and limited St. Edward to 17.1% shooting (6 of 35) from the floor. Emma Olson had 11 points, but was the only player to score in double figures for the Beavers (0-13).
The Red Hornets held St. Edward without a field goal for the first 6:09 of the third quarter, going on a 15-2 run during that span.
“I liked how our defense stepped up,” Bills said. “We really did a nice job of moving and keeping their kids from shooting. (Olson) is a nice player and good shooter and if you leave her open, she can score. We did a good job of limiting her and making her work for her points.”
The win advanced Heartland Lutheran into Tuesday’s quarterfinals at Fullerton against Nebraska Christian. The Class D-2 No. 10-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Eagles beat the Red Hornets 55-18 back on Dec. 12 in Grand Island.
“Obviously, we really have to get ready for Nebraska Christian — they’re a good team and they got us pretty good the first time we played them,” Bills said. “But the kids will be ready to go and I know they’ll be excited to play. We’ll do our best and see what happens.”
HLHS 47, St. Edward 20
ST. EDWARD (0-14)
Gracie Baker 0-3 1-2 1, Emma Olson 3-13 3-4 11, Malaina Francis 1-5 0-0 2, Kianna Cruise 1-1 0-0 2, Jean Cumming 0-5 2-5 2, Skyelar Sindelar 0-4 0-0 0, Maddie Reeves 0-2 0-4 0, Izabelle Zurovski 1-1 0-0 2, Leilani Vargas 0-1 0-0 0, Lydia Ketelsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 6-35 6-15 20.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (6-6)
Maggie Bexten 5-8 0-0 11, Madelyn Graham 2-12 1-4 5, Abigail Niemeier 0-2 1-2 1, Jessica Zehendner 3-11 2-2 8, Kathleen Spiehs 4-8 0-0 10, Brynn Saddler 1-5 0-0 3, Paige Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Brielle Saddler 3-4 1-1 7, Taylor Lemburg 0-0 0-0 0, Carly Niemoth 0-0 0-0 0, Hanna Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Kiki Nyanok 1-1 0-0 2, Han Nguyen 0-0 0-0 0, Aryka Keiper 0-0 0-0 0, Daisy Larsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 5-9 47.
St. Edward 6 5 4 5—20
Heartland Lutheran 7 12 20 8—47
3-point goals—SE 2-11 (Olson 2-8, Francis 0-2, Sindelar 0-1), HL 4-10 (Bexten 1-1, Niemeier 0-1, Zehendner 0-1, Spiehs 2-5, Bry.Saddler 1-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—SE 28 (Cumming 8), HL 37 (Niemeier 9). Assists—SE 6 (Sindelar 2), HL 8 (Bexten 2, Graham 2). Turnovers—SE 34, HL 27. Total fouls—SE 12, HL 16. Technicals—None. A—NA.
BOYS
Palmer 51, HLHS 26
The scoring combo of Karsen Reimers and Kade Caspersen proved to be too much for Heartland Lutheran to handle Saturday night as Palmer rolled to a 51-26 road victory in Goldenrod Conference Tournament opening-round action.
Reimers scored a game-high 24 points to go with 14 rebounds and two blocked shots, while Caspersen had 17 points and four assists. The seniors combined to go 7 of 16 from 3-point range as Reimers hit 4 of 7 treys, scoring 17 first-half points as the Tigers led 29-14 at the intermission.
Heartland Lutheran coach Brent Penny, who had coached Reimers and Caspersen at Palmer the last two seasons, said he was well aware of their offensive capabilities.
“I knew if Karsen and Kade made their shots, it was going to be difficult for us and they came out hot,” Penny said. “I had a hunch they would — I could kind of see it in warmups. They were focused, they were ready and those are two of the top five players in the conference.
“When you let them get going, watch out.”
While Caspersen and Reimers combined for 41 points, Palmer also got eight points and eight rebounds from Jayden Perchal as the Red Hornets threw a combination of defensive looks at the Tigers.
“On most nights, the majority of our scoring comes from Karsen and Kade, which leads to us seeing some junk defenses that my younger guys aren’t used to,” Palmer coach Rob Wegner said. “It has been a learning experience for them on the fly and it has been tough, but they’re getting through it.”
Garang Nyanok had nine points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Heartland Lutheran (3-9). Joshua Rathjen added nine points and nine rebounds for the Red Hornets, who shot 23.9% (11 of 46) from the field.
“We struggle in the half-court on offense at times and we just had to find ways to manufacture points any way that we could,” Penny said. “I love my guys and they work hard all the time, but a big thing for us is confidence and we talk about that a lot. When we’re open, we need our guys to step in there and shoot their shot.
“We second-guess ourselves, occasionally, and at times we tend to rely a little too much on Josh Rathjen and he just didn’t have his best night tonight and missed a lot of shots that he normally makes.”
Palmer (4-9) advances to play at Class D-1 No. 8-rated Burwell in Monday’s Goldenrod quarterfinals. Wegner said the Tigers will try to keep their momentum against the 14-0 Longhorns.
“This was probably one of the better nights we’ve had,” said Wegner, whose squad suited up just six players against Heartland Lutheran. “We started off shooting the ball pretty well and, defensively, it was a little better than we had been playing.
“We did a better job on the boards, which has been a struggle for us just because with our lack of numbers, we get tired and things can fall apart. Tonight was an exception.”
Palmer 51, HLHS 26
PALMER (5-9)
Blaze Blauhorn 0-2 0-0 0, Kade Caspersen 7-19 0-0 17, Jayden Perchal 4-8 0-0 8, Jacob Glause 0-7 0-0 0, Karsen Reimers 10-22 0-2 24, Bobby Rice 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-61 0-2 51.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (3-9)
Victor Gaunt 1-4 0-0 3, Austin Asche 1-8 0-0 2, Mason Weaver 1-6 0-0 3, Garang Nyanok 4-7 1-2 9, Joshua Rathjen 4-16 0-2 9, Nate Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Kane Stauss 0-0 0-0 0, Tyrese Bader 0-1 0-0 0, Joshua Nikodym 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-46 1-4 26.
Palmer 12 17 8 14—51
Heartland Lutheran 6 8 3 9—26
3-point goals—Palmer 7-23 (Caspersen 3-9, Perchal 0-1, Glause 0-4, Reimers 4-7, Rice 0-2), HL 3-18 (Gaunt 1-3, Asche 0-5, Weaver 1-5, Rathjen 1-4, Bader 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Palmer 41 (Reimers 14), HL 35 (Nyanok 13). Assists—Palmer 9 (Caspersen 4, Glause 4), HL 6 (Asche 3). Turnovers—Palmer 3, HL 10. Total fouls—Palmer 6, HL 10. Technicals—None. A—NA.