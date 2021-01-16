Red Hornets girls advance in Goldenrod Tourney

“When you let them get going, watch out.”

While Caspersen and Reimers combined for 41 points, Palmer also got eight points and eight rebounds from Jayden Perchal as the Red Hornets threw a combination of defensive looks at the Tigers.

“On most nights, the majority of our scoring comes from Karsen and Kade, which leads to us seeing some junk defenses that my younger guys aren’t used to,” Palmer coach Rob Wegner said. “It has been a learning experience for them on the fly and it has been tough, but they’re getting through it.”

Garang Nyanok had nine points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Heartland Lutheran (3-9). Joshua Rathjen added nine points and nine rebounds for the Red Hornets, who shot 23.9% (11 of 46) from the field.

“We struggle in the half-court on offense at times and we just had to find ways to manufacture points any way that we could,” Penny said. “I love my guys and they work hard all the time, but a big thing for us is confidence and we talk about that a lot. When we’re open, we need our guys to step in there and shoot their shot.