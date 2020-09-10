Red Hornets split at home triangular

Hiegel said she was pleased to see Heartland Lutheran regroup to take the first set after giving up the lead.

“That was huge for us because when a team usually comes back on us, we can’t finish and it deflates us,” she said. “Then there have been times where we would win a set like that and then we would let up too much. That didn’t happen tonight. The girls did a great job of maintaining their composure. We kept playing.”

The Red Hornets followed with what Peterson did in the first as they had five ace serves in the second set. Brynn Saddler delivered back-to-back ace serves to give Heartland Lutheran a 21-15 lead before getting the victory.

“Paige was very consistent for us tonight. She’ll miss some but she has a nice tough float serve and doesn’t really spin. It just gets over the net,” Hiegel said. “The rest of the girls just followed suit in the second set.”

Offensively against Cedar Bluffs, Madelyn Graham led the attack with five kills. She added seven kills against Nebraska Lutheran, while Saddler had five kills, along with seven assists.

The Red Hornets were without Abigail Neiemeier, who was home sick with a fever.