Red Hornets split at home triangular

Tough serving was the theme in both of Heartland Lutheran’s matches at its home triangular Thursday.
After giving up 17 ace serves in a 25-13, 25-8 loss to Cedar Bluffs to open the triangular, the Red Hornets regrouped with nine of their own to take a 26-24, 25-20 win over Nebraska Lutheran.
In the first match, Cedar Bluffs served Heartland Lutheran off the court, even if the Wildcats weren’t getting ace serves. The Red Hornets passed over a lot of freeballs, which allowed easy attacks for Cedar Bluffs. Elly Campbell led Cedar Bluffs with seven ace serves, while Kailey Sukstorf had five.
HL coach Connie Hiegel said serve receive was an issue in the first match, but was pleased with the serving in the second match.
“Our serve receive was very hesitant in that first match and that’s a credit to Cedar Bluffs’ serving,” Hiegel said. “That was really poor and we were really timid to make a pass. We just didn’t play. We didn’t serve as well as we did in the second match. They came back really focused.”
In the second match, a key moment for the Red Hornets came after Nebraska Lutheran rallied from a five-point deficit to tie the match at 24-all. But a Knight error gave serve back to Heartland Lutheran. Paige Peterson delivered her fourth ace serve of the set to give the Red Hornets the opener.
Hiegel said she was pleased to see Heartland Lutheran regroup to take the first set after giving up the lead.
“That was huge for us because when a team usually comes back on us, we can’t finish and it deflates us,” she said. “Then there have been times where we would win a set like that and then we would let up too much. That didn’t happen tonight. The girls did a great job of maintaining their composure. We kept playing.”
The Red Hornets followed with what Peterson did in the first as they had five ace serves in the second set. Brynn Saddler delivered back-to-back ace serves to give Heartland Lutheran a 21-15 lead before getting the victory.
“Paige was very consistent for us tonight. She’ll miss some but she has a nice tough float serve and doesn’t really spin. It just gets over the net,” Hiegel said. “The rest of the girls just followed suit in the second set.”
Offensively against Cedar Bluffs, Madelyn Graham led the attack with five kills. She added seven kills against Nebraska Lutheran, while Saddler had five kills, along with seven assists.
The Red Hornets were without Abigail Neiemeier, who was home sick with a fever.
Hiegel said she was pleased to see the Red Hornets regroup after the loss to Cedar Bluffs in the opening match.
“The girls were able to come back and not let what happened earlier against Cedar Bluffs affect us in the second match,” she said. “We regrouped when Nebraska Lutheran made a run on us and we maintained our composure. We played with a win attitude in the second match.”
Cedar Bluffs won the middle match 25-13, 25-15 over Nebraska Lutheran.
Heartland Lutheran will be at the Harvard Tournament Saturday.
Cedar Bluffs 2, Heartland Lutheran 0
Cedar Bluffs (6-2) 25 25
Heartland Lutheran 13 8
CEDAR BLUFFS (Kills-aces-blocks) — Monica Johnson 0-4-0, Kailey Sukstorf 2-5-1, Skyler Shanahan 8-0-0, Hannah Cozad 0-0-0, Christine Kotschwar 2-0-0, Elly Campbell 7-7-0, Ali Bartholomaus 0-0-0, Grace Williams 1-1-0.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (Kills-aces-blocks) — Kathleen Spiehs 0-0-0, Carlynn Niemoth 0-0-0, Tytania Dreher0-0-0, Maggie Bexten 2-0-0, Brynn Saddler 2-2-0, Madelyn Graham 5-1-0, Kiki Nyanok 0-0-0, Paige Peteron 0-1-0.
SET ASSISTS — CB: Williams 15, Shanahan 1. HL: Saddler 5, Peterson 1.
Heartland Lutheran 2, Neb. Lutheran 0
Neb. Lutheran (0-7) 24 20
Heartland Lutheran (4-5) 26 25
NEB. LUTHERN (Kills-aces-blocks) — Sophia Helwig 2-0-0, Kaylee Schoen 0-0-0, Marissa Endorf 3-4-2, Jasmine Malchow 1-1-0, Lily Otte 8-0-2, Natalie Hueske 1-0-0, Faith Worster 0-0-0.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (Kills-aces-blocks) — Kathleen Spiehs 1-0-0, Carlynn Niemoth 0-0-0, Tytania Dreher 0-0-0, Maggie Bexten 3-1-0, Brynn Saddler 5-2-0, Madelyn Graham 7-1-0, Kiki Nyanok 1-1-1, Paige Peterson 0-4-0.
SET ASSISTS — NL: Hueske 13. HL: Saddler 7, Peterson 1.
