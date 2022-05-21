Relay rally: Grand Island Central Catholic captures Class C state title on final race

OMAHA – Compete.

It’s a word Grand Island Central Catholic track coach Keith Kester used “a thousand times this season.”

The short-handed Crusader boys did that during the 1,600 relay – the final event at the Class C State Track and Field Meet Saturday night at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Juniors Ben Alberts and Ishmael Nadir ran the opening two legs in heat one, then seniors Isaac Herbek and Brayton Johnson brought home a first-place finish in 3:32.02 – just .06 ahead of heat two winner Bishop Neumann.

More important, GICC finished six spots ahead of Battle Creek, who led the team standings by four points when the race started.

The Crusaders finished with a state track school-record 68 points to edge the Braves at 64 for their first team title since 2004.

Johnson rallied Central Catholic from third to first in the final lap.

“When you’re a team, you have to do it all,” Kester said. “Brayton obviously ran a great anchor. The first three guys put him in that position. What they’ve accomplished and to come and win that 4-by-4 to give us a team championship, I could not be more proud of these kids.”

How about Nadir? He was pressed into action when Gage Steinke reinjured his hamstring as he finished the 100 in eighth place at 12.16.

“Every boy that we brought down here scored points to help win this,” Kester said. “This is a team thing. Every time they step on the track, they compete their tails off.”

Central Catholic finished as the state runner-up last May. The Crusaders, who only had eight boys in the team championship photo compared to 14 for Battle Creek, relied on three champions and a runner-up effort to bring home the top prize.

Alberts and Johnson were right next to each other for the 400 finals.

“As much as I owe my success to my dad, I probably owe more of it to Ben,” Johnson said. “He pushes me so hard at practice. He is one of those kids that no matter what, he gives it his all. He’s a big reason why I am who I am.”

Johnson won the title with a 50.46 time, edging Lincoln Lutheran’s Logan Lebo by .12 seconds for first. Alberts, who won the 800 two hours earlier, finished sixth.

“Lebo ran awesome,” Johnson said. “That was a lot of fun. I started to keep my form. I was thinking, ‘This is the last 400 I will ever run.’ I just got to give it all I got in the last 10 meters. I did that.”

Alberts was not disappointed with his 400 showing, especially after winning the 800, which he won at 1:58.31.

“I sort of forgot about the 400 and ran my 800 race,” Alberts said. “It was almost an after-thought, but I knew I would have to come out and run this race, too. It’s hard, but I knew I had a better shot in the 8, so that’s what I did.

“It feels very amazing winning my first state championship,” he said. “It’s almost a dream come true.”

Johnson earned four medals Saturday. He ran the second leg on the runner-up 400 relay that also included Isaac Herbek, Connor Johnson and Steinke and was fifth in the 200 (22.66).

The Crusaders won the 400 relay’s first heat in 44.21. Battle Creek took the gold in 43.99.

“From the first heat, it’s pretty awesome,” Johnson said.

Steinke finished second in the pole vault at 14-0. The senior lost a jump off against Sutherland senior Jon Peterka, who cleared 14-3 in the second round.

“I felt confident, but I’ve just been working with the plant not enough,” Steinke said. “I just got to stick that.”

Steinke entered the competition at 12-6. He needed a third attempt to clear that height, then sailed over the bar at 13-0, 13-6 and 14-0 on his first try.

Steinke, Peterka and Wilber-Clatonia’s Ashton Pulliam missed three tries at 14-6. Steinke and Peterka advanced to the jump off on fewer misses.

Peterka and Steinke fell short at 14-6. Then, the bar went down to 14-3. Peterka went over, while Steinke missed.

“I felt good. I felt calm, cool and collected,” Steinke said about his first-ever jump off. “I just need to refine my form a bit. Scoring high in the event for my team was the main goal.”

Steinke missed five meets this season with a hamstring injury that occurred in similar cool conditions to Saturday.

“Coming off my hamstring, I feel a little refreshed,” Steinke said. “Just general soreness. I just try to keep calm today.”

Herbek contributed a fourth-place showing in the long jump at 20-11 1/3. On Friday, Herbek also earned a medal in the triple jump with a 44-5 3/4, while Marcus Lowry came in sixth with a 42-11 1/2 leap.

“They are incredibly special,” said a slightly teary-eyed Kester, who has been GICC’s track coach since 1990. “That’s the main thing to me. It’s about them. They’re such a special group…very blessed to have these boys to work with.”

For the girls, GICC added a medalist after getting two on Friday to help them finish with 15 points.

Sophomore Maddie Schneider paced the GICC girls with a fifth-place finish in the shot put with a personal-best 38-0 1/4.

That came after Marissa Rerucha won the pole vault with an 11-6 mark and teammate Avery O’Boyle finishing eighth in the 3,200 with a 12:21.76 time.