Remaining healthy key for Heartland Lutheran after 'snakebit' season

Heartland Lutheran head coach Brent Penny can’t help but almost grimace when thinking back to his first fall with the Red Hornets.
Last year, Heartland Lutheran entered the season with high expectations of making a potential deep playoff run. But injuries devastated the team early on, and the Red Hornets limped to a 2-5 record.
“Last year...I don’t like the ‘snakebite’ term, but it kind of felt that way,” Penny said. “Nothing really went our way.
“But these guys got a lot of experience playing behind those guys who have been around. I feel they kind of want to set their own legacy in a sense. It’s a whole new dynamic, a whole new team, and I think they’re pretty excited about it.”
The blessing in disguise of last year was the extra experience the returning players who were able to stay healthy now carry into this year.
“Injuries definitely set us back, but now that we have that experience under our belt, we’re all a little bit hungrier and we want it a bit more,” said running back/safety Victor Gaunt. “I think we’re going to try a little harder.”
End/Linebacker Joshua Nikodym agreed: “I feel that it’s really going to help this year that we have a lot of guys who got more experience last year because of all of our injuries that we had.”
Some injuries during the first week of practices had the Red Hornets concerned about a repeat of last year, but the team has seen its numbers improve as Friday’s home opener against Elba approaches.
“In the first week (of practices), I was a little worried,” Penny said. “We only had nine guys. But now we’re up to about 15, so I feel pretty good.
“We have some injuries early, but I feel that we can develop some depth. Right now we are a little thin. We lost a lot of upperclassmen and a lot of athleticism from last year, but these guys are doing a nice job right now. They’re working hard.”
The Red Hornets feel they are developing good chemistry after players returned to practices.
“We had a couple guys hurt preseason, and that threw off our practicing for a little while,” said quarterback/linebacker Talor Hauser. “But they got better.
“Staying healthy is very important. The smallest injury can lead to a game going south.”
Penny also likes the team’s chemistry.
“We’re a very, very strong group team-wise,” he said. “They really care for each other and work hard together. They don’t gripe.
“We’re quick. I think we were fast in some spots last year, but this group has a lot of quickness.”
Despite the losses due to graduation, Heartland Lutheran still set high goals for the season.
“We’re really looking at playoffs or bust,” Penny said. “I think there’s a real possibility of getting four or five wins in there. We have a long ways to go, but I think these kids are hungry. We’re all kind of excited about what we’re going to do this year.”
Hauser said playoffs are a reasonable goal.
“We need to go 4-4 — not nearly impossible,” he said. “It’ll take work, but I think we can do it.”
Gaunt added: “We need to win all the games we need to win and then stay disciplined and do what we’re supposed to do. Then we’ll win games.”
The schedule won’t make things easy.
“It’s tough,” Penny said. “We have the returning state champion McCool Junction on our schedule. Stuart is loaded. Dorchester and Parkview Christian are good.
“But there’s some games in there where we are probably the favorites. But we’re going to have to play well to get through our schedule.”
A good start to the season is vital to the Red Hornets for several reasons.
“With this group, we’ve emphasized that the first part of our schedule might be the most favorable part,” Penny said. “So we have to get off to a good start before we see the McCools and Stuarts and Dorchesters and Parkviews. I think they’re hungry to get off to a good start.
“We really could start off 3-0. We’re going to have to if we’re going to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”
And the team could use some good momentum early after last year’s tough season.
“It would really help us want to keep pushing throughout the season and get as far as we can,” Nikodym said.