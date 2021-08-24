Remaining healthy key for Heartland Lutheran after 'snakebit' season

Despite the losses due to graduation, Heartland Lutheran still set high goals for the season.

“We’re really looking at playoffs or bust,” Penny said. “I think there’s a real possibility of getting four or five wins in there. We have a long ways to go, but I think these kids are hungry. We’re all kind of excited about what we’re going to do this year.”

Hauser said playoffs are a reasonable goal.

“We need to go 4-4 — not nearly impossible,” he said. “It’ll take work, but I think we can do it.”

Gaunt added: “We need to win all the games we need to win and then stay disciplined and do what we’re supposed to do. Then we’ll win games.”

The schedule won’t make things easy.

“It’s tough,” Penny said. “We have the returning state champion McCool Junction on our schedule. Stuart is loaded. Dorchester and Parkview Christian are good.

“But there’s some games in there where we are probably the favorites. But we’re going to have to play well to get through our schedule.”

A good start to the season is vital to the Red Hornets for several reasons.