Rested Hastings travels to Northwest

Northwest is coming off one of its top offensive performances of the year while piling up 423 yards against Aurora. Sam Hartman passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns.

“We’re finding our groove right now,” Stein said. “We still need to be more physical up front with our O-line. I thought our passing game really came along last week. I feel good about that. I think everybody is kind of finding their role and we’re pretty balanced going into each game.”

Charlie Shoemaker said facing the Vikings is always a challenge.

“Their kids just play ball,” he said. “They are well-coached, and they are getting healthy as well. I expect a good game, and this is the type of game you want to be in at the end of the year.”

The teams met up in last year’s regular-season final as a pair of 7-1 teams, and Northwest rolled from the start to claim a 49-13 victory.

“Early in the game we got momentum,” Stein said. “We got the chunk plays on offense and then we forced Hastings to have some three-and-outs and got good field position. Then we got momentum going last year.”

Whoever gets the big plays this week could be carrying momentum into the playoffs. The stakes are especially big for Northwest.