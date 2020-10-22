Rested Hastings travels to Northwest

The tables have turned on Northwest for its regular-season finale.
Last week, the Vikings took full advantage of coming off a bye week to defeat Aurora 36-29.
Now, Northwest hosts Hastings, which is coming off a bye week of its own following a 55-34 defeat to Aurora the previous week.
Friday’s 7 p.m. contest at Viking Field between Class B No. 8 Northwest (5-2) and No. 5 Hastings (6-1) concludes a three-week top 10 round robin with No. 9 Aurora.
Vikings coach Kevin Stein said having a bye week after a game with York was canceled was a huge plus against Aurora.
“We had a definite advantage over Aurora a week ago because we had the week off and they played a physical game against Hastings,” he said. “We had an advantage on the physicality level over Aurora. Now Hastings has the advantage because the tables have been turned.”
Hastings had a scheduled bye week after its game with Aurora because the Tigers started their season one week early with a “Week 0” win at Lincoln North Star.
Coach Charlie Shoemaker said he’d normally want to get right back on the field the Friday after his team suffered its first loss, but in this case having a bye scheduled was a positive.
“We had four starters injured and another kid was scheduled to come back,” he said. “Having the bye helped give us a chance to get healthy. In this case, it’s a good thing.”
Although not do-or-die contests, these late-season games between Northwest, Hastings and Aurora might prove to be the perfect preparation for what looks to be a dogfight in the Class B playoffs.
“Class B all year you’ve got to be ready to go,” Stein said. “We’ve learned that the good way and the bad way.
“We told our kids a couple weeks ago when we had that bye week, hey, playoff football is now because Aurora is darn good. Hastings is darn good. Then you bring the 16 best teams into the playoffs. We’re rolling from here on out.”
Shoemaker likes having these types of big games at the end of the regular season.
“If you can’t get up ready to play at the highest level for these games, you have a problem,” he said. “We’ll have to be ready to play against Northwest right from the start. We weren’t quite ready against Aurora, and that hurt us.”
Prior to that loss, no team has stayed within 18 points of the Tigers, who are led by quarterback Jarrett Synek and dangerous receiver Carson Shoemaker.
“Offensively they can score at a moment’s notice,” Stein said. “They can blow a game open at a moment’s notice. Their offense is just electric. They can extend plays. They have good special teams because they have so much speed. The biggest concern is how fast they can score in bunches.”
Northwest is coming off one of its top offensive performances of the year while piling up 423 yards against Aurora. Sam Hartman passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns.
“We’re finding our groove right now,” Stein said. “We still need to be more physical up front with our O-line. I thought our passing game really came along last week. I feel good about that. I think everybody is kind of finding their role and we’re pretty balanced going into each game.”
Charlie Shoemaker said facing the Vikings is always a challenge.
“Their kids just play ball,” he said. “They are well-coached, and they are getting healthy as well. I expect a good game, and this is the type of game you want to be in at the end of the year.”
The teams met up in last year’s regular-season final as a pair of 7-1 teams, and Northwest rolled from the start to claim a 49-13 victory.
“Early in the game we got momentum,” Stein said. “We got the chunk plays on offense and then we forced Hastings to have some three-and-outs and got good field position. Then we got momentum going last year.”
Whoever gets the big plays this week could be carrying momentum into the playoffs. The stakes are especially big for Northwest.
“Realistically, Hastings for the most part playoff-wise doesn’t have anything to gain from it,” Stein said. “They’re going to have a home game no matter what because of their body of work. For us, if we win, we’re going to be at home. If we lose, we’re going to be on the road.
“Every matchup is going to be tough, so having home-field advantage is huge.”
But Charlie Shoemaker said the Tigers still have plenty to play for.
“You always want to go into the playoffs with a win and have momentum,” he said. “Our goals are still out there. We want to play for a championship. With a win, we could go in as a two or three seed. If we fall, we could drop to a six or seven.
“That’s a huge difference in Class B this year. There are teams like (Omaha) Skutt who has two losses and possibly three. There are some very good teams with two or three losses, and somebody is going to have to play them in the first round. You want to have as high of a seed as possible.”
Two other city teams will close out their regular seasons on Friday:
Centura (3-4) at GICC (5-3)
After clinching its first playoff berth since 2014 last week, Class C-2 No. 10-rated Grand Island Central Catholic tries to keep the momentum going into the playoffs against a team with its back against the wall.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Crusaders are coming off back-to-back shutout wins over Hastings St. Cecilia and Twin River.
Centura needs a win to guarantee a playoff berth. The Centurions have suffered back-to-back losses to Gibbon and No. 1 Ord.
Heartland Lutheran (2-5) at Parkview Christian (4-3)
A season that started with hopes of a deep playoff run likely comes to a close for an injury-plagued Heartland Lutheran squad.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
The Red Hornets are without three of their top players due to injuries, a crippling scenario for a six-man team, and have lost four in a row.
Parkview Christian’s three losses are to teams with a combined record of 19-1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!