Riverside faces Flyers in battle of unbeatens

Berger has rushed for 556 yards and a total of 13 touchdowns while Carraher is 25-for-33 passing for 503 yards and eight TDs.

Valasek said the team’s experience has paid off when its games have been tight – and that has helped lead to the large differential in the final scores.

“We’re starting to see some different looks from different teams,” he said. “That got us off to a slow start against Central Valley last week. They did something we hadn’t seen before.

“One of the advantages of having a veteran team is we were able to adjust on the fly in the first half and the first part of the second half. That’s a credit to the kids’ maturity and picking something up and knowing what we want to do offensively and defensively as well.”

Expect a closer game when Riverside hosts No. 5 and fellow unbeaten Humphrey St. Francis Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Spalding.

The Flyers have won every game by at least 38 points and handed Emerson-Hubbard its only loss. Quarterback Tanner Pfeifer and running back Spencer Engel lead the way.