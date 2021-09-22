Riverside faces Flyers in battle of unbeatens

Riverside’s opponents might be in the mood to shell out some money for nice graduation presents next May.
Thanks to an experienced senior class, the Chargers raced out to a 4-0 start at the midway point of the regular season and are ranked No. 6 in Class D-2.
“It’s gone pretty well,” head coach Cory Valasek said. “Now we just hope that we can remain healthy. That’s the main thing. We have a few bumps and bruises, but we’ve been lucky so far.”
Luck has only played a small role in Riverside’s start. No opponent has stayed within 26 points, and that includes handing Osceola and Osmond their only losses so far.
“We have four senior starters that have all been three-year starters,” Valasek said. “They’ve put in a lot of work and showed a lot of maturity the last couple of years.
“We also went to a couple of team camps this summer that we haven’t done before.”
Senior captains Trent Carraher, Tony Berger and David Lozano have led the way for the Chargers, who have benefitted from their vast amount of experience.
“It helps because they know what I expect and we’re on the same page,” Valasek said. “It filters down to our younger guys. They know what we want for our culture and how to behave on a daily basis.”
Berger has rushed for 556 yards and a total of 13 touchdowns while Carraher is 25-for-33 passing for 503 yards and eight TDs.
Valasek said the team’s experience has paid off when its games have been tight – and that has helped lead to the large differential in the final scores.
“We’re starting to see some different looks from different teams,” he said. “That got us off to a slow start against Central Valley last week. They did something we hadn’t seen before.
“One of the advantages of having a veteran team is we were able to adjust on the fly in the first half and the first part of the second half. That’s a credit to the kids’ maturity and picking something up and knowing what we want to do offensively and defensively as well.”
Expect a closer game when Riverside hosts No. 5 and fellow unbeaten Humphrey St. Francis Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Spalding.
The Flyers have won every game by at least 38 points and handed Emerson-Hubbard its only loss. Quarterback Tanner Pfeifer and running back Spencer Engel lead the way.
“Pfeifer is a pretty good player and Spencer Engel is an all-stater,” Valasek said. “The way coach (Eric) Kesseler runs their program, they work their tails off. They run their system well. He scouts everybody across the state whether he is playing them or not, so he’s a really good coach.”
Riverside needs to use its experience to its advantage and have the right mindset entering the showdown.
“We have to set the tone and be more physical than they are,” Valasek said. “A lot of games they come in and win because teams are scared of them. We have to make them match our intensity and set the tone. We can’t be intimidated by them.”
This is the first big test for the Chargers, who hope it is just the first of many.
“I hope we can make a run into November and deep into the playoffs. Of course, if we won a championship that would be awesome,” Valasek said with a laugh.
Whether that happens or not will be decided down the road. For this week, expect a good 8-man battle.
