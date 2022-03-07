Riverside falls to Loomis in opening round

LINCOLN — Riverside’s defense threw a blanket over Nebraska’s all-time 3-point shooting king, Quinn Johnson. But it didn’t cover Shay Swanson.

Swanson, the Loomis senior point guard, sliced and diced, danced and dashed through the Riverside defense to put up 26 points Monday afternoon to lead the Wolves to a 55-34 victory in the Class D1 quarterfinals of the boys state basketball tournament Monday at Lincoln North Star High School.

Johnson, who averages 24 points per game and has made close to 100 3-pointers this season, had two against the Chargers — one in the second quarter and one in the fourth quarter. He finished with 12 points, but had only two going into the fourth quarter.

“They tried to take Quinn away and they did a good job of that, but Shay just had a field day getting to the basket,” Loomis coach Drew Billeter said.

Swanson had 11 points by halftime and erupted for 11 more in the third quarter and Riverside couldn’t keep up as leading scorers Trent Carraher and Tony Berger combined for 10 points against Loomis’ scrambling zone defense.

“Our hustle and our effort on defense was just incredible,” Billeter said. “We did a great job of taking them away from their driving lanes and we got out on the shooters, extremely well.”

Riverside (20-7) hung around for a quarter, but a 9-0 run by the Wolves that started with the last basket of the first quarter gave Loomis a commanding advantage.

Then, when Swanson scored the first seven points of the second half, Loomis found themselves sitting on a 30-14 lead.

“He’s able to finish around the basket and he just had a phenomenal game,” Billeter said, adding that it may have been “the best game he’s ever had.”

For the Loomis seniors — four of whom are starters — it was their fourth state tournament appearance and the first time they get to bring home a win.

“It’s been a tough deal for us. I’m happy for our kids we were able to get past this first round. It’s a weight lifted off our shoulders for sure,” Billeter said. “Now that the know they get to play two more games, I think they’re going to be excited to go play against a very good Dundy County-Stratton team.

Loomis will play Dundy County-Stratton in the semifinals at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Devaney Center.

The Tigers (24-3) defeated Mead 48-44 in their quarterfinal Thursday.

Riverside, who was led by Berger’s nine points, ends its season at 20-7.