Riverside wins in crunch time over Summerland

SPALDING—Let’s set the scene.

Trailing to Riverside 27-26 with 2:48 left in the fourth quarter, Summerland had the ball on their own 23-yard line.

The Bobcats drove down the field all the way to Riverside’s 35-yd line with 1:51 left to go in the game on the legs of Trevor Thomsen.

Feeling like they could afford to, Summerland elected to go for a shot to the end zone. A familiar name in Riverside made a clutch play on the pass to help seal the game.

Nicholas Berger, younger brother of former Charger Tony Berger who graduated last year, snagged the ball in the air at the 3-yard line for the interception with 1:43 on the clock. From there, the Chargers took advantage of a Bobcats penalty and ran out the clock, winning 27-26 on Friday night in Spalding in a week 0 game.

“This is going to be one of the only games Tony gets to come to this year,” Berger said. “Making it while he’s here is pretty awesome.”

Riverside trailed 26-20 with nearly five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. After having their run game stymied, the Chargers elected to let the ball rip as they had a few times earlier in the game to tight end Klayton Kleffner.

This time, quarterback Drew Carraher found one of his other receivers, Luke Schmeits, on a crossing route for a 41-yard strike.

The Chargers had chosen to go for 2-point conversions up until that point but with last year’s all-state six-man selection at kicker at their disposal, they lined it up the PAT.

Izek Leslie, who played for Spalding Academy last season, lined up the kick and drilled it through the uprights for the go-ahead score.

This is the first year Riverside and Spalding Academy have combined football programs.

“Izek’s a great kicker,” Riverside head coach Cory Valasek said. “We faked it on the first PAT. The boys made that decision for themselves. …Izek last year in the playoff game made eight PATS out of nine, so I had confidence he would make it.”

Riverside ended the game with 207 yards rushing and 124 yards passing, while Summerland (0-1) had 307 yards rushing and 91 yards rushing.

Thomsen had 24 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats.

ndrew Krrick led the Chargers with 15 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. In the air, Carraher threw two touchdowns and was 5-for-13 through the air.

“They battled their butts off tonight,” Valasek said. “Had a lot of guys step up. We played a lot of guys tonight. 15 to 20 guys in an eight-man game is something Riverside and Spalding haven’t been able to do in a long time.

“We were very fortunate. We were missing Carson Bloom, Kayden Carraher and Trevor Carraher. Two senior starters, one who is a captain and the other who is a role player for us. To come out of this game with a win is huge for us, and it’s the first step in a long season.”

Riverside’s (1-0) next game is on the road at Stanton next Friday.